HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will present at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Whalen, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:55 a.m. ET and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, uncrewed air systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-to-present-at-the-2024-jp-morgan-energy-power--renewables-conference-302170176.html

SOURCE Bristow Group