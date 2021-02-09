Bristow : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% or more of a class of equity securities





* Percentage based on 29,710,476 shares of Common Stock (as defined below) issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2021, as reflected in the Form 10-Q filed by the Issuer with the SEC on February 3, 2021.











Item 1.Security and Issuer.





This Amendment No. 2 to the Statement on Schedule 13D (this 'Amendment No. 2') amends the Schedule 13D originally filed by the undersigned (the 'Reporting Persons') on July 1, 2020 (the 'Original Schedule 13D'), as amended on December 18, 2020 ('Amendment No. 1') and, together with the Original Schedule 13D and this Amendment No. 2, the 'BCCM Schedule 13D')regarding the shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Common Stock'), of Bristow Group Inc. (formerly known as Era Group Inc.), a Delaware corporation (the 'Issuer'). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 3151 Briarpark Dr., Suite 700, Houston, Texas 77042.





Except as specifically provided herein, this Amendment No. 2 does not modify any of the information previously reported on the Original Schedule 13D or Amendment No. 1 thereto. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this Amendment No. 2 shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Original Schedule 13D or Amendment No. 1 thereto.

Item 5.Interest in Securities of the Issuer.





(a), (b)





BCC Helicopter Holdings LLC is the record owner of the shares of Common Stock shown on Item 9 of its respective cover page.

Bain Capital Credit Member LLC serves as the general partner to the general partners of investment funds that hold economic interests in BCC Helicopter Holdings LLC, and may be deemed to share beneficial ownership of the shares of Common Stock of which BCC Helicopter Holdings LLC is the record owner. Jeffrey Hawkins and Michael Treisman serve as the Directors of BCC Helicopter Holdings LLC and, as a result of their control of BCC Helicopter Holdings, LLC, may be deemed to share beneficial ownership of the shares of Common Stock of which BCC Helicopter Holdings LLC is the record owner.



(c) Schedule I hereto, which is incorporated by reference into this Item 5(c) as if restated in full herein, describes all of the transactions in shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons acquired or sold since the filing of the Amendment No. 1 on December 18, 2020.