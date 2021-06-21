Bristow : Annual Report

This letter includes certain measures that are not recognized terms under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. This letter also includes certain financial information provided on a "pro forma" basis to reflect the consummation of the Merger (as such term is defined in this letter) and certain related transactions. The pro forma results were prepared by combining the pre-merger results of operations of Bristow Group Inc. and Era Group Inc. without further adjustment. As a result, we believe our pro forma information are non-GAAP financial measures. Pro forma financial information does not necessarily reflect the actual results that we would have achieved had the pro forma transactions been consummated on the date or dates indicated nor does it reflect our potential future results.

Certain statements in this Annual Report constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the management of Bristow Group Inc. (the "Company") with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause the Company's actual results to vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

We completed the merger of Era Group Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. (the "Merger") in June 2020, forming a larger, more diverse and financially stronger global industry leader. The combined Company features significant presence in key geographic regions and benefits from end market diversification through significant exposure to government services contracts. The Merger also resulted in a larger, more diverse aircraft fleet which benefits from a complementary mix of approximately 250 modern aircraft with the latest generation of technology and safety features. Bristow is now the largest operator of S92, AW189 and AW139 model helicopters in the world. Our fleet is predominantly

I am pleased to report that Bristow achieved excellent safety performance in fiscal year 2021, with ZERO air accidents, a 75% reduction in severe injury events, and a 57% year-over-year reduction in lost work days. These safety results were achieved while completing approximately 115,000 operating flight hours. I want to thank and commend the entire Bristow team for their hard work and dedication in achieving this world-class safety performance despite the numerous potential distractions in the world around us. Safety is Bristow's #1 core value and our highest operational priority. We understand that our safety record must be earned anew each day, and we remain focused on continuous improvement in fiscal year 2022.

LETTER FROM OUR CEO

owned (approximately 80%), with attractive lease rates on the balance of the fleet.

The Company continues to make significant integration progress following the Merger. We increased the amount of identified synergies to at least $50 million of annualized run-rate cost savings, representing substantial value creation for shareholders. As of March 31st, synergy projects representing $30 million of annualized savings had already been completed. We expect to capture approximately 80% of the total synergy projects by the one-year anniversary of the Merger, resulting in a more efficient cost structure for the Company.

Financial Highlights

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ("FY21"), Bristow reported total revenues of $1.2 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $65 million in FY21, and EBITDA adjusted to exclude the impact of special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $177 million in FY21. Despite challenging industry conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related downturn in the oil market, Bristow generated a substantial amount of free cash flow. For the three quarters reported following the Merger, Bristow generated $141 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex. Proceeds from the disposition of property and equipment less purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") contributed an additional $44 million of cash during that nine-month period.

We have continued to prioritize the protection of our strong balance sheet and liquidity position. We were very pleased to complete a significant refinancing transaction in February when we closed a $400 million offering of 6.875% senior secured notes due in 2028. We used the proceeds from that transaction, combined with $100 million of cash from our balance sheet, to repay approximately $500 million of existing debt. The benefits of this refinancing include a simplified capital structure, an extended debt maturity profile, a reduction in mandatory amortization requirements, and the elimination of operational friction costs related to the former credit facilities. As of March 31, 2021, Bristow's Net Debt to FY21 Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.0x. Bristow continues to possess industry-leading financial flexibility, and this transaction further enhanced our strategic and operational flexibility as well.