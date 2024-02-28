(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa and Bristow Group, a global leader in providing innovative and sustainable vertical flight services, announced Wednesday that they have signed a framework agreement with firm orders for 10 AW189 helicopters and options for an additional 10 units.

Bristow currently employs 21 AW189s globally, with an additional five coming off the assembly line this year. The new framework agreement includes a fleet expansion plan for 2025-2028.

Bristow deploys the AW189 for offshore transport in support of the energy industry and for government services in support of search and rescue operations in the UK, the Netherlands and, from early 2025, Ireland. The AW189, the most successful model in its weight class, provides modern design, wide range and autonomy, high safety, and cargo capacity close to larger and heavier models but with lower operating costs.

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, said, "This latest step taken in support of Bristow is further proof of the outstanding capabilities of the AW189, a reference model in its class for energy industry support tasks at major operators and in important countries. We are proud to continue our contribution to Bristow with this helicopter, its technology and related product support solutions."

Bristow, a Leonardo partner for more than 28 years, has a fleet consisting of a wide range of models, including the single-engine AW119, the twin-engine light AW109, the twin-engine intermediate class AW139 and the twin-engine 'super-medium' class AW189. The Bristow fleet of Leonardo helicopters will number nearly 110 with the arrival of these additional ten AW189s.

In 2022, the two partners signed an agreement for a 10-year global service program for the AW139 and AW189 fleets in service around the world. This new service program is aimed at ensuring even more efficient logistics and savings for the operator, highlighting the value of Leonardo's logistics support by increasing performance across geographies.

Leonardo's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR19.61 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

