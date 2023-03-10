Brilliant Acquisition Corp is a China-based blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, and intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations located in the Asia-pacific region.