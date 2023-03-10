Brilliant Acquisition Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported net loss was USD 0.967614 million compared to USD 0.599127 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago.
Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
