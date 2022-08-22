Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BRIT SCHO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEDU   US1091992081

BRIT SCHO

(BEDU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
3.210 USD   -6.69%
06:01aBright Scholar Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PR
08/09BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Announces ADS Ratio Change - Form 6-K
PU
08/09Bright Scholar Education Holdings to Change Ratio of American Depositary Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bright Scholar Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

08/22/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it held its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders on August 22, 2022. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved by ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-announces-results-of-2022-annual-general-meeting-301609752.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BRIT SCHO
06:01aBright Scholar Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PR
08/09BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Announces ADS Ratio Change - Form 6-K
PU
08/09Bright Scholar Education Holdings to Change Ratio of American Depositary Shares
MT
08/05BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quar..
PU
08/05BRIGHT SCHOLAR : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Earnings Flash (BEDU) BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Loss RMB-0.05
MT
08/04Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
08/04Fitch Maintains Rating Watch Negative on Bright Scholar; Withdraws Ratings
AQ
08/03Bright Scholar Education Redeems Remaining 7.45% Senior Notes
MT
08/03Bright Scholar Completes Redemption of its Remaining Outstanding 7.45% Senior Notes Due..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIT SCHO
More recommendations