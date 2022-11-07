INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as U.S. futures fall

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were mixed on
Monday, giving up some early gains to track a decline in U.S.
futures, with little domestic cues left as the corporate
earnings season draws to a close.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.07% to 18,129.90 as of
0518 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.05% lower at
60,920.77, after climbing over 0.7% each in the session on the
back of strong results from heavyweights State Bank of India
and Britannia Industries.
SBI climbed nearly 5% to an all-time high after it reported
a record quarterly profit and said it expects credit growth to
remain in double-digits.
"U.S. futures have given up some of the gains. Domestic
equities is also possibly looking for additional triggers as
earnings from big companies are out which only leaves us to
looking at global news flow," said Rohit Srivastava, founder and
market strategist at Indiacharts.
U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday
after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19
policy.
"The U.S. dollar gave up gains on Friday and that is helping
the rupee and equities today as we're seeing a rise in global
metal stocks," Srivastava said.
Top performing sectors on the Nifty shed gains. However,
the public sector bank held fort and was last up
3.7%, led by a sharp rise in SBI and Bank of Baroda.
Nifty's metal index advanced up to 2% to an over
six-month high.
Britannia Industries Ltd rose as much as 10% after
the biscuit maker late Friday reported a 28.4% jump in second
quarter profit .
State-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm
Paytm were up 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, ahead of
their quarterly results.
Market participants this week will closely watch U.S.
consumer prices data for October that will likely offer cues to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)