  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Britannia Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRITANNIA   INE216A01030

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(BRITANNIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:31 2022-11-07 am EST
4163.50 INR   +9.44%
01:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as U.S. futures fall
RE
01:01aBritannia Industries' Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 9%
MT
12:26aIndia's Britannia Industries shares jump after profit beat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as U.S. futures fall

11/07/2022 | 01:06am EST
BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were mixed on Monday, giving up some early gains to track a decline in U.S. futures, with little domestic cues left as the corporate earnings season draws to a close.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.07% to 18,129.90 as of 0518 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.05% lower at 60,920.77, after climbing over 0.7% each in the session on the back of strong results from heavyweights State Bank of India and Britannia Industries.

SBI climbed nearly 5% to an all-time high after it reported a record quarterly profit and said it expects credit growth to remain in double-digits.

"U.S. futures have given up some of the gains. Domestic equities is also possibly looking for additional triggers as earnings from big companies are out which only leaves us to looking at global news flow," said Rohit Srivastava, founder and market strategist at Indiacharts.

U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy.

"The U.S. dollar gave up gains on Friday and that is helping the rupee and equities today as we're seeing a rise in global metal stocks," Srivastava said.

Top performing sectors on the Nifty shed gains. However, the public sector bank held fort and was last up 3.7%, led by a sharp rise in SBI and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty's metal index advanced up to 2% to an over six-month high.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose as much as 10% after the biscuit maker late Friday reported a 28.4% jump in second quarter profit .

State-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm were up 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results.

Market participants this week will closely watch U.S. consumer prices data for October that will likely offer cues to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook. ($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF BARODA -2.43% 144.55 End-of-day quote.76.39%
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 9.46% 4163.5 Delayed Quote.5.50%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 1.75% 250.3 Delayed Quote.68.47%
NIFTY 50 0.13% 18136.15 Delayed Quote.4.40%
SENSEX BSE30 0.19% 60950.36 Real-time Quote.4.63%
STATE BK OF INDIA 2.67% 608.95 Delayed Quote.28.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 162 B 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net income 2023 17 519 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 6 920 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,5x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 916 B 11 166 M 11 166 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 467
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Britannia Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 3 804,20 INR
Average target price 3 934,91 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajneet Kohli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
N. Venkataraman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nusli Neville Wadia Chairman
Harish Navrathna General Manager-Corporate Information Technology
T. V. Thulsidass Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.50%11 166
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS70.66%2 900
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-10.78%2 297
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.23.42%619
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.-2.92%595
ÜLKER BISKÜVI SANAYI A.S.45.04%464