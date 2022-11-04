INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT losses counter gains in metals

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early
gains and were subdued on Friday, as losses in tech stocks
offset gains in metals, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data
for hints on future rate hikes.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.03% to 18,047 as of
0424 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.08% down at
60,785.62.
The benchmark indexes have added 1.5% each this week through
Thursday, after gaining more than 5% last month, on the back of
strong earnings reports.
In broader Asia, equities rose on Friday, helped by Hong
Kong and China stocks.
"There are two broad trends, one negative and the other
positive, in the market now. The negative trend is the rising
interest rates globally. But even in this unfavourable
environment foreign investor flows into India are rising." said
V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial
Services.
Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers in the
domestic market in the last six days. They purchased net of 6.78
billion Indian rupees ($82.01 million) worth equities on
Thursday, as per provisional data available with the National
Stock Exchange.
"In the near term, the influence of these negative and
positive factors will keep the Nifty in a range with no
breakouts or breakdowns," Vijayakumar added.
Meanwhile, U.S. payrolls data is due later in the day. If the
data paints a robust picture, it will likely reinforce the
Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. Fed Chair Jerome Powell
repeatedly mentioned the robust labour market in his speech
after the rate hike earlier this week.
In domestic trading, Nifty's metal and public
sector bank indexes rose 1.17% and 0.79%,
respectively, while the IT index fell 1.15%.
Aluminium products maker Hindalco Industries
was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 2.1%, while IT
major Infosys was among the biggest losers, declining
1.5%.
Britannia Industries and GAIL (India) Ltd
were up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while InterGlobe
Aviation fell 0.2% ahead of their results.
