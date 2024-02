CHENNAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries reported a near 2% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by subdued rural demand and elevated competition from smaller packaged food makers.

Britannia, which sells Jim Jam and NutriChoice biscuits, reported consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax of 7.61 billion rupees ($91.7 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 7.74 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.0270 Indian rupees)

