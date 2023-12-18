Official BRITANNIA LIFE SCIENCES INC. press release

Toronto, Ontario and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Advanced Development & Safety Laboratories ("ADSL"), has established a U.S.-based division ("ADSL USA") to assist companies in navigating the evolving cosmetic regulatory landscape in the U.S. The new division will also allow ADSL to better support its existing global customers in the U.S. market. The launch of ADSL USA underscores Britannia's commitment to expanding its geographic reach and providing enhanced services to cosmetics and consumer products clients globally.

The introduction of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act ("MoCRA") is the most significant expansion of the FDA's authority to regulate cosmetics since the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic ("FD&C") Act was passed in 1938. This new law helps ensure the safety of cosmetic products that many consumers use daily, bringing reporting requirements to a similar standard as the EU and UK. ADSL, a recognized leader in formulation, testing, and overall regulatory compliance for the cosmetics industry, will be the partner of choice for foreign and U.S.-domiciled companies looking to adapt to the new U.S. regulations.

ADSL USA is committed to assisting clients in meeting regulatory requirements, ensuring product safety, timely approvals, and market access. The new division will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including Responsible Person support, product registration and labelling, and product safety reports, specifically tailored to help clients successfully manoeuvre through the regulatory requirements under MoCRA.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of MoCRA compliance, offering our clients unparalleled expertise and support in navigating the regulatory landscape," said Mark Bowes-Cavanagh, CEO of Britannia Global Consumer Products. "Our services are designed to streamline the compliance process, providing added trust and transparency to our clients and their customers."

About Britannia Life Sciences

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a company focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into the traditional laboratory and regulatory platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Britannia provides services to the consumer products sector included an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to start-ups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia also provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry through its subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions. Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

