Britannia Mining Solutions is a partially owned subsidiary of Britannia Life Sciences





Britannia Mining Solutions owns Paragon Geochemical, a full-service, state-of-the-art lab in Sparks, Nevada providing services to the mining industry





Britannia Mining Solutions has signed contracts with Chrysos Corporation for 12 PhotonAssay™ units, with the first unit currently being installed in Hamilton, Ontario





The remaining 11 units, will be rolled out before the end of 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia") and its subsidiary, Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. ("BMS"), are pleased to provide an update on its mining operations including Paragon Geochemical and the commissioning of BMS's first PhotonAssayTM unit in Hamilton, Ontario before calendar year-end 2023.





PhotonAssayTM Unit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2208/186391_757316911410cbdf_001full.jpg

BMS is pleased to have secured 12 PhotonAssay™ units representing a significant share of the units deployed and soon to be deployed globally. PhotonAssay™ is an innovative technology that delivers faster, safer and more accurate gold, silver and copper analysis in an environmentally-friendly alternative to conventional fire assays. The PhotonAssayTM technology has been adopted by some of the world's largest and most respected mining companies, including Barrick Gold, further validating it as the future industry benchmark for minerals analysis.





PhotonAssayTM Unit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2208/186391_757316911410cbdf_002full.jpg

BMS is currently in the process of installing its first PhotonAssay™ unit in a newly built lab located in Hamilton. The new lab spans over 11,000 square feet and is strategically located adjacent to the Hamilton International Airport and within an hour's drive from Lester B. Pearson International Airport. This location makes it easily accessible for exploration, development, and mining companies in Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada - including key projects in Newfoundland - seeking faster turnaround time, accurate results and ESG benefits provided by cutting-edge PhotonAssay™ technology.

Additionally, BMS has been contacted by numerous mining, exploration and development companies that operate outside of North America. Faced with long wait times for assay results, and already accustomed to sending their samples to far-off assay labs, these companies are willing to ship their samples great distances in order to get faster, more accurate results.

"Paragon has made significant improvements on optimizing processes and augmenting staffing, as well as additional investment in equipment and a commitment to continual improvements to quality assurance/quality control, that continues to see it deliver the best turnaround times in the region," said Shaun Compton, Managing Director, BMS.

Paragon has a strong team that provides an important backbone for BMS's North American operations with the ability to provide a full range of services, including fire assay, full geochemical analyses, and specialized services including carbon and sulfur testing.

It is anticipated that BMS will adopt the Paragon brand once the PhotonAssay™ unit in Hamilton, Ontario becomes operational in December 2023. BMS's second PhotonAssay™ unit is expected to be deployed in the Greater Vancouver area during the first quarter of 2024.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a company focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into the traditional laboratory and regulatory platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Britannia provides services to the consumer products sector included an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia also provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry through its subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions. Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

For inquiries or more information on Britannia's growing suite of product development, analytical testing, regulatory and compliance solutions across a range of industries, please visit https://britannia.life or contact:

Peter Shippen, CEO

Tel: +1 416 930 7711 or +44 738 744 7441

Email: peter@britannia.life

About Britannia Mining Solutions

BMS, a subsidiary of Britannia Life Sciences, was established to provide technology enabled solutions to the global mining industry by setting up laboratories to address the global backlog in mineral assays. BMS operates a geochemical laboratory in Sparks, Nevada and is beginning the global rollout of 12 PhotonAssay™ units, starting with the commissioning of its first unit in Hamilton, Ontario in Q4 2023. BMS is supported by a distinguished group of mining investors and advisors.

About Chrysos Corporation

Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with operations spanning Australia, Canada and Africa, Chrysos Corporation combines science and software to create technology solutions for the global mining industry. The Company's flagship product PhotonAssayTM delivers faster, safer, more accurate and environmentally-friendly analysis of gold, silver, copper and other elements.

For more information about Chrysos or its PhotonAssayTM technology, visit www.chrysoscorp.com or email info@chrysoscorp.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186391