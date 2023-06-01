British & American Investment Trust : Reporting Dpcument

Investment Policy

To invest predominantly in investment trusts and other leading UK and US-quoted companies to achieve a balance of income and growth.

Ten largest security holdings (excluding subsidiaries)

Name Sector % Geron Corporation (USA) Biomedical 16.96 Lineage Cell Therapeutics (USA) Biotechnology 10.53 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust 9.93 Aberdeen Diversified Inc&Growth Investment Trust 3.49 Relief Therapeutics (Switzerland) Healthcare 0.35 AgeX (USA) Biotechnology 0.35 ADVFN Other Financial 0.31 Vodafone Telecommunications 0.07 Proteome Sciences Pharmaceuticals 0.03 Northwest Biotherapeutics (USA) Biotechnology 0.02 42.04 Country Exposure Country £m % UK 1.8 32.9 USA 3.8 67.1 Total investments (exc. subsidiaries) 5.6 100.0

Value (dividends reinvested) of £100 invested in ordinary shares (source: AIC)

£ 1 year 101.6 3 year 68.9 5 year 61.0