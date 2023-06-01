Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British & American Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BAF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
16.50 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

British & American Investment Trust : Reporting Dpcument

06/01/2023 | 11:19am EDT
British & American

Investment Trust PLC

Report and accounts

31 December 2022

British & American Investment Trust PLC

As at 31 December 2022

Investment Policy

To invest predominantly in investment trusts and other leading UK and US-quoted companies to achieve a balance of income and growth.

Ten largest security holdings (excluding subsidiaries)

Name

Sector

%

Geron Corporation (USA)

Biomedical

16.96

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (USA)

Biotechnology

10.53

Dunedin Income Growth

Investment Trust

9.93

Aberdeen Diversified Inc&Growth

Investment Trust

3.49

Relief Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Healthcare

0.35

AgeX (USA)

Biotechnology

0.35

ADVFN

Other Financial

0.31

Vodafone

Telecommunications

0.07

Proteome Sciences

Pharmaceuticals

0.03

Northwest Biotherapeutics (USA)

Biotechnology

0.02

42.04

Country Exposure

Country

£m

%

UK

1.8

32.9

USA

3.8

67.1

Total investments (exc. subsidiaries)

5.6

100.0

Value (dividends reinvested) of £100 invested in ordinary shares (source: AIC)

£

1 year

101.6

3 year

68.9

5 year

61.0

SHARE PRICE (dividends reinvested) 5 YEAR SUMMARY

180.00

DECEMBER 2017=100

160.00

140.00

120.00

100.00

80.00

60.00

40.00

20.00

0.00

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-22

SHARE PRICE PER SHARE

FTSE ALL SHARE INDEX - TOTAL RETURN

Salient Facts

Launch Date

1996

Management

Self-managed

Year/Interim End

31 December/30 June

Capital Structure

25,000,000 Ordinary Shares

of £1 (listed);

10,000,000 Convertible

Preference Shares

of £1 (unlisted)

Number of Holdings

15

Net Assets (£m)

7.1

Yield

7.3%

Dividend Dates

Interim dividend - December

Final dividend - June

Share price (p)

24.0

NAV/share (p)

20 (diluted)

Premium

18.5% (diluted)

Ongoing charges

9.8%

Sedol Code

0065311

ISIN Code

GB000065311

Status

Eligible to be held in an ISA or Savings Scheme.

Contact

British & American Investment Trust PLC

Wessex House

1 Chesham Street

London SW1X 8ND

Tel: 020 7201 3100

Fax: 020 7201 3101

Website: www.baitgroup.co.uk

Registered in England. Registered number 00433137 VAT Reg. No. 241 1621 10

NET DIVIDENDS PER ORDINARY SHARE 10 YEARS RECORD AND PROPOSED 2022

7.000

6.000

5.000

4.000

3.000

2.000

1.000

0.000

2013201420152016201720182019202020212022

INTERIM

FINAL

British & American Investment Trust PLC

Annual Report and Accounts

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Registered number: 00433137

Contents

Page

Directors and officials

1

Biographical details of directors and investment policy

2

Strategic report including:

Chairman's statement

3

Managing Director's report

5

Financial highlights

10

Net asset and dividend growth

11

Distribution of investments and cash

12

Investment portfolio

13

Five year record

14

Business review

15

Directors' report

22

Statement of directors' responsibilities

26

Independent auditor's report

27

Income statement

36

Statement of changes in equity

37

Balance sheet

38

Cash flow statement

39

Notes to the financial statements

40

Statement of Corporate Governance

61

Directors' remuneration report

70

Notice of meeting

75

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Directors and officials

Directors

David G Seligman (Chairman)

Jonathan C Woolf (Managing Director)

Dominic G Dreyfus (Non-executive and Chairman of the Audit Committee until 7 February 2022) Alex Tamlyn (Non-executive, acting Chairman of the Audit Committee until 31 May 2022)

Julia Le Blan (Non-executive and Chair of the Audit Committee from 1 June 2022)

Secretariat and registered office

KJ Williams ACA (Secretary)

M Silverov (Deputy Secretary)

Wessex House

1 Chesham Street

London SW1X 8ND

Registrars

Neville Registrars Limited

Neville House

Steelpark Road

Halesowen

B62 8HD

Bankers

Metro Bank PLC

One Southampton Row

London

WC1B 5HA

Credit Suisse AG

Client Management UHNWI UK

WEHW

Talacker 16

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

Auditors

Hazlewoods LLP

Staverton Court

Staverton

Cheltenham

GL51 0UX

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1

Disclaimer

British and American Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:18:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
