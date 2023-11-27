BAT: calls for changes to the law on vaping

BAT - the UK's largest listed tobacco and vaping company - today announced the launch of a multi-pronged media campaign calling for the introduction of new regulations to enable the vaping industry to realize its potential and make smoke-free a reality in the UK.



England aims to become a smoke-free country (with smoking prevalence falling to 5% or less) by 2030 - with Wales aiming for a similar timetable and Scotland four years later.



The company assures that it will make public - via UK newspapers, websites and billboards - proposals to limit the appeal of vaping and its access to minors, as well as to reduce the environmental impact of single-use vapes.



BAT proposes, among other things, that confectionery, dessert and soft-drink flavors be banned, and advocates the introduction of a new regime defining how and where vapes are sold. The company is also calling for sellers of vaping products to be licensed in the same way as those selling alcohol.



