|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,247 GBX
|-9.67%
|-10.52%
|-31.43%
|03:59pm
|BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Barclays remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|03:38pm
|BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : FY 2023 pre-close trading update: a gloomy outlook
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
British American Tobacco p.l.c. is one of the world's tobacco producers. The group also produces cigars, rolling and pipe tobacco. In 2022, the group sold 605 billion cigarettes (owned a portfolio of over 200 brands, of which Lucky Strike, Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Kool and Rothmans). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and North Africa (22.9%), the United States (45.7%), America and Sub-Saharan Africa (15.2%), Asia/Pacific and Middle East (16.2%).
SectorTobacco
Calendar
2023-12-20 - Quarterly payment
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
24.88GBP
Average target price
34.79GBP
Spread / Average Target
+39.87%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-31.36%
|69 895 M $
|-11.35%
|20 596 M $
|-47.36%
|5 000 M $
|-6.70%
|1 896 M $
|-6.91%
|1 737 M $
|+13.81%
|1 483 M $
|+7.29%
|1 324 M $
|0.00%
|681 M $
|-25.51%
|553 M $
|0.00%
|543 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock British American Tobacco p.l.c. - London Stock Exchange
- News British American Tobacco p.l.c.
- British American Tobacco : FY 2023 pre-close trading update