British American Tobacco p.l.c. is one of the world's tobacco producers. The group also produces cigars, rolling and pipe tobacco. In 2022, the group sold 605 billion cigarettes (owned a portfolio of over 200 brands, of which Lucky Strike, Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Kool and Rothmans). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and North Africa (22.9%), the United States (45.7%), America and Sub-Saharan Africa (15.2%), Asia/Pacific and Middle East (16.2%).

Sector Tobacco