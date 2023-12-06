Stock BATS BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.
PDF Report : British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Equities

BATS

GB0002875804

Tobacco

 10:05:09 2023-12-06 am EST
2,247 GBX -9.67% -10.52% -31.43%
03:59pm BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Barclays remains its Buy rating ZD
03:38pm BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : FY 2023 pre-close trading update: a gloomy outlook Alphavalue
Latest news about British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Job losses delight investors
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday MT
Sector Update: Consumer MT
Wall St set for higher open on rate cut optimism RE
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating ZD
British American Tobacco Writing Down $31.48 Billion Amid Decline in US Cigarette Market MT
Stocks rise amid dovish Fed, ECB expectations AN
China e-cigarette titan behind 'Elf Bar' floods the U.S. with illegal vapes RE
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Autozone, BAT, Meta Platforms, Ocado, Dollar General...
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
Cigarette Giant BAT Sees $31.5 Billion Write-Down on US Brands DJ
BAT slides as takes chunky GBP25 billion US impairment AN
European shares gain, Volkswagen drives German DAX to fresh record high RE
BAT took a "big hit" on Russia sale, buy back unlikely, CEO says RE
London shares rise along metal prices
UK's FTSE 100 up on mining boost; BAT tanks RE
British American Tobacco Shares Dwindle on Softer Growth Projection, GBP25 Billion Impairment on US Cigarette Brands MT
Russia sale proceeds were far off the unit's real value, BAT CEO says RE
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO CEO TADEU MARROCO SAYS CONFIDENT THE U.… RE
Cooler US job openings data lifts FTSE; BAT slides AN

Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is one of the world's tobacco producers. The group also produces cigars, rolling and pipe tobacco. In 2022, the group sold 605 billion cigarettes (owned a portfolio of over 200 brands, of which Lucky Strike, Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Kool and Rothmans). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and North Africa (22.9%), the United States (45.7%), America and Sub-Saharan Africa (15.2%), Asia/Pacific and Middle East (16.2%).
Tobacco
2023-12-20 - Quarterly payment
Sector Other Tobacco

1st Jan change Capi.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. Stock British American Tobacco p.l.c.
-31.36% 69 895 M $
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC Stock Imperial Brands PLC
-11.35% 20 596 M $
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Smoore International Holdings Limited
-47.36% 5 000 M $
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S. Stock Philip Morris CR a.s.
-6.70% 1 896 M $
VECTOR GROUP LTD. Stock Vector Group Ltd.
-6.91% 1 737 M $
UNIVERSAL CORPORATION Stock Universal Corporation
+13.81% 1 483 M $
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED Stock Godfrey Phillips India Limited
+7.29% 1 324 M $
TANZANIA CIGARETTE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company
0.00% 681 M $
SHAANXI JINYE SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND EDUCATION GROUP CO.,LTD Stock Shaanxi Jinye Science Technology and Education Group Co.,Ltd
-25.51% 553 M $
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. Stock Ispire Technology Inc.
0.00% 543 M $
