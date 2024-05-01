British American Tobacco PLC - London-based cigarette and vaping products maker - Buys back 7.4 million shares between March 18 and Tuesday, worth about GBP173 million at the current market price. This is part a GBP700 million buyback programme planned for 2024, which will be followed by a GBP900 million buyback in 2025. Commissions Merrill Lynch to conduct the next tranche of the 2024 buyback, running from Wednesday to June 21.

Current stock price in London: 2,343.01 pence

12-month change: down 19%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

