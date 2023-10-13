British American Tobacco PLC - London-based cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products maker - Appoints Cora Koppe-Stahrenberg to the new role of chief people officer, with effect from November 1. Koppe-Stahrenberg will join the company's management board. She was most recently global head of human resources of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a publicly listed global healthcare company.

BAT Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco says this is a "significant" management team-enhancing appointment for the group. "Culture and collaboration are at the heart of my leadership agenda, Cora shares these values and will play a key role in the group's transformation to build A Better Tomorrow," Marroco says. "I have no doubt that Cora will bring a fresh perspective having worked internationally in multiple sectors outside our industry and will bring new insights and capability to our management team."

Stock price in London: 2,554.17 pence

12-month change: down 22%

Stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR587.90

12-month change: down 13%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.