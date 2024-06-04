04 June 2024 On track to deliver FY guidance; strategic discipline and focused investment driving positive momentum On track to deliver FY24 guidance with H1 delivery in line with our expectations

Expected H2 acceleration driven by the phasing of innovation in New Categories, and the benefits of H1 investment in U.S. commercial actions and related wholesaler inventory movements

We are driving a further improvement in New Category profitability 1 through our Quality Growth focus on a more balanced top-line and bottom-line delivery

through our Quality Growth focus on a more balanced top-line and bottom-line delivery In Combustibles, U.S. commercial plans continue to gain traction despite a challenging macro- economic backdrop; in AME and APMEA we gained volume and value share, with robust H1 pricing

Good AME performance reflecting the benefit of our multi-category portfolio; H2 weighted APMEA performance due to the phasing of New Category launches, and a strong H1 comparator

multi-category portfolio; H2 weighted APMEA performance due to the phasing of New Category launches, and a strong H1 comparator Partial monetisation of our ITC stake enabled the initiation of a sustainable share buy-back

buy-back Strong cash conversion with our leverage 2 expected to be within our narrowed target range of 2.0-2.5x by year-end 2024. Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive "Our year-to-date performance is in line with our expectations, and we are on track to deliver our guidance of low-single digit revenue and adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic3, constant currency basis in 2024. As previously highlighted, we expect our performance to be second-half weighted, mainly driven by wholesaler inventory movements related to continued investment in our U.S. commercial actions, as well as the phasing of new launches. Our guidance also reflects ongoing macro-economic pressures, particularly in the U.S. market and continued lack of effective enforcement against the growing illicit vapour segment. As a result, we expect our H1 revenue and adjusted profit from operations to be down by low-single digits on an organic3, constant currency basis. We are sharpening our execution and making targeted investment choices to drive our medium-term sustainable growth algorithm. We are investing to sustainably strengthen our U.S. business, accelerate innovation momentum, and enhance capabilities that support our strategic delivery. These investments will set the business up for a stronger future. While there is still more to do, I am confident that our actions are working, and I am encouraged by our continued traction in U.S. Combustibles, initial performance of glo Hyper Pro and enhanced consumables in early launch markets as well as the continued success of our non-tobacco range veo in Europe. Our focus on Quality Growth is starting to drive accelerating returns on more targeted investments across all three New Categories, particularly HP and Modern Oral. As a result, we expect to deliver further improvement in New Category profitability1 for both the first half and full year. In addition, we continue to prioritise shaping a sustainable future and call for more appropriate regulation and enforcement of New Categories, particularly in the U.S. Vapour market. BAT is a highly cash generative business, and we are committed to continuing to reward shareholders with strong cash returns. I am pleased with our progress in enhancing financial flexibility driven by continued strong operating cash conversion and completion of the partial monetisation of our ITC stake, enabling the initiation of a sustainable share buy-back. Looking forward, we expect growing momentum in the second half, enabled by the investments we are making today. As we continue our journey towards building a Smokeless World, guided by our refined strategy, we will progressively improve our performance to deliver 3-5% revenue, and mid-single digit adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic3 constant currency basis by 2026."

Our outlook is underpinned by the following three key areas, where we are making tangible progress: 1. Combustibles: U.S. commercial actions gaining traction; volume & value share gains in AME & APMEA Group cigarette volume share in key markets4 is up 30 bps. Value share is down 10 bps mainly due to adverse geographical mix and the implementation of commercial plans in the U.S. While the U.S. macro environment is showing some early signs of recovery, consumers remain stretched, with combustibles industry volume down c.9% YTD. As previously highlighted, we expect our H1 performance to be impacted by continued investment in our commercial actions and related phasing of wholesaler inventory movements, with the latter expected to unwind in H2. We have now completed the majority of our previously announced commercial initiatives, which continue to gain traction, including: Strong performance of Newport soft-pack in key investment states, which together with further share gains in Natural American Spirit, has driven our volume share of the premium segment up 40 bps; and

soft-pack in key investment states, which together with further share gains in Natural American Spirit, has driven our volume share of the premium segment up 40 bps; and Lucky Strike continues its strong growth record, maintaining its position as the fastest growing combustibles brand in the U.S., with the branded value segment now gaining volume share and deep discount share gains slowing. We have continued to deliver robust pricing, value and volume share gains in AME and APMEA. Key markets driving H1 financial delivery include Germany, Romania, Pakistan and Mexico. 2. Strengthening innovation driving New Category momentum 2.1 Vuse: Continued global value share leadership5; U.S. illicit single-use vape headwinds persist We maintained global value share leadership at 41.1% in key markets6, with gains in AME (up 20 bps) offset by the U.S. (down 90 bps). In the U.S. we maintained value share leadership in tracked channels at 51.5%, however we expect that our financial performance will be impacted by the continued growth of illicit single-use vapes. We continue to call for more appropriate regulation and enforcement to tackle illicit products in the category, and we welcome signs of increasing action, including: Proposed vapour directory and enforcement bills in 20 states, enacted in 3 states to date; and

Encouraging early signs of illicit products volume decline in Louisiana, the first state to implement a vapour directory and enforcement legislation in October 2023, with Vuse Alto capturing the majority of the volume outflow back into the legal segment. Our value share performance in AME was driven by France, Germany and Poland. More broadly in AME, we are seeing continued poly-usage7 benefiting the vapour category. This month, we are starting to roll out our new single-use vapour product, Vuse Go 2.0, featuring enhanced taste and design, and a removable battery, with substantial further roll-outs planned through the remainder of 2024. As a result, in combination with further innovation roll-outs under the closed system format, we expect an accelerating volume and revenue performance in H2. 2.2 glo: Innovation pipeline starts to drive category volume share recovery across key markets8 glo has started to deliver sequential category volume share improvement since January in key markets8, with year-to-date volume share down 20 bps to 16.8% (versus down 110 bps in 2023), driven by encouraging early consumer response to our new innovations glo Hyper Pro and improved consumables. glo Hyper Pro is an important first step into the premium HP segment, with comparable price positioning to other premium products. Category volume share stabilisation versus the prior year in our focus markets of Japan and Italy

Continued strong performances in key AME markets, Poland and Czech Republic

veo, our non-tobacco consumables range, now launched in 17 markets, strongly outperforming competing products with further roll-outs planned through the remainder of the year. We expect our H1 volume and revenue performance to be impacted by a stronger comparator relating to our price repositioning in Japan and Italy in mid-2023, and the phased roll-out of our newest innovations which will be completed across our key markets by the end of H1. 2

As a result, we expect our positive share momentum to continue, and to drive an improving organic3 volume, revenue and profit1 performance in H2. 2.3 Velo: Strong revenue and profit growth - continued leadership outside the U.S. Velo's volume share of Total Oral in key markets9 is up 80 bps at 10.3%, driven by strong Modern Oral category growth. Our volume share of Modern Oral was down 10 bps to 27.0% in key markets9, mainly driven by the weight of the U.S. market. In AME we maintained our leadership position, reflecting our strength in both established oral markets like Sweden, Denmark and Norway, and our strong momentum in newer launch markets including the UK and Poland

In the U.S. we are encouraged by early results from the phased roll-out of our refreshed Velo brand expression, with volume share of Modern Oral stabilising at 4.5%, driven by 13.5% volume share in our New York pilot, up 280 bps

roll-out of our refreshed Velo brand expression, with volume share of Modern Oral stabilising at 4.5%, driven by 13.5% volume share in our New York pilot, up 280 bps In addition, following positive consumer testing, we have started to roll out Grizzly Modern Oral nationally in the U.S., building on the growing trend of Traditional Oral consumers moving to Modern Oral We also see significant opportunity for Velo in emerging markets, with continued strong volume performances in Pakistan and South Africa. As a result, we expect Velo to continue to deliver a strong financial performance in H1 and FY24. 3. Enhancing financial flexibility BAT is a highly cash generative business, and we expect to deliver operating cash flow conversion in excess of 90% again in 2024, enabled by our continuous improvement mindset and further optimising resource allocation. In March, we completed the monetisation of a 3.5% portion of our ITC stake, enabling the initiation of a sustainable share buy-back, starting with £700m in 2024 and £900m in 2025. We are making good progress on deleverage and expect to be within our narrowed leverage target range of 2.0-2.5x adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA2 by year-end 2024. Technical guidance for full year 2024: Global tobacco industry volume expected to be down c.3%

Low-single figure organic 3 constant currency revenue growth, with H2 weighted New Category growth

figure organic constant currency revenue growth, with H2 weighted New Category growth Low-single figure organic 3 adjusted profit from operations growth, including a c.2% transactional FX headwind

figure organic adjusted profit from operations growth, including a c.2% transactional FX headwind H2 weighted Group revenue and profit growth

Translational FX headwind on adjusted profit from operations growth is expected to be c.4% for half year and c.4% for full year 10

Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. "Reduced-risk" products are not risk free and are addictive.

Poly-usage: Refers to a transitional period for smokers towards complete switching to potentially risk reduced nicotine products during which period such smokers reduce cigarette consumption and choose to consume one or more New Category products.

Industry and global revenue refer to the total industry revenue in the markets in which we are present. New Categories comprises Heated Products (HP), Vapour and Modern Oral.

2023 Analysis of revenue, profit from operations and diluted earnings per share by segment Inorganic Organic Reported Adj Items1 Adjusted adjustments adjusted For six months to 30 June 2023 £m £m £m £m £m Revenue U.S. 5,910 - 5,910 - 5,910 4,730 - 4,730 (385) 4,345 AME 2,801 - 2,801 - 2,801 APMEA Total Region 13,441 - 13,441 (385) 13,056 Profit from Operations U.S. 3,168 137 3,305 - 3,305 1,767 (119) 1,648 (160) 1,488 APMEA 1,000 67 1,067 - 1,067 AME To al Region 5,935 85 6,020 (160) 5,860 Net finance costs 289 15 304 - 304 Associates and joint ventures (921) 23 (898) (15) (913) Profit before tax 5,303 123 5,426 (175) 5,251 Taxation (76) - (76) - (76) Non-controlling interests (1,268) 2 (1,266) 39 (1,227) (22) - (22) - (22) Coupons relating to hybrid bonds net of tax Dilutednumberofshares(m) Profit attri utable to shareholders 3,937 125 4,062 (136) 3,926 2,237 2,237 2,237 Diluted earnings per share (pence) 176.0 181.6 175.5 Inorganic Organic Reported Adj Items1 Adjusted adjustments adjusted For year ended 31 December 2023 £m £m £m £m £m Revenue U.S. 11,994 - 11,994 - 11,994 9,791 - 9,791 (479) 9,312 APMEA 5,498 - 5,498 - 5,498 AME Total Region 27,283 - 27,283 (479) 26,804 Profit from Operations U.S. (20,781) 27,602 6,821 - 6,821 3,194 266 3,460 (193) 3,267 AME 1,836 348 2,184 - 2,184 APMEA To al Region (15,751) 28,216 12,465 (193) 12,272 Net finance costs (1,895) 96 (1,799) (21) (1,820) 585 (8) 577 - 577 Associates and joint ventures Profit before tax (17,061) 28,304 11,243 (214) 11,029 Taxation 2,872 (5,488) (2,616) 55 (2,561) (178) (1) (179) - (179) Non-controlling interests (45) - (45) - (45) Coupons relating to hybrid bonds net of tax Profit attri utable to shareholders (14,412) 22,815 8,403 (159) 8,244 Dilutednumberofshares(m) 2,229 2,237 2,237 Diluted earnings per share (pence)2 (646.6) 375.6 368.5 1. Adjusting items represent certain items which the Group considers distinctive based upon their size, nature or incidence. 2. In 2023, the Group reported a loss for the year. Following the requirements of IAS 33, the impact of share options would be antidilutive and is therefore excluded, for 2023, from the calculation of diluted earnings per share, calculated in accordance with IFRS, for that year. 6

2023 Analysis of revenue by product category Inorganic Organic Reported Adj Items Adjusted adjustments adjusted For six months to 30 June 2023 £m £m £m £m £m Vapour (10ml units/pods mn) 550 (62) 488 New Categories 1,656 (66) 1,590 HP (sticks bn) 240 (4) 236 Modern Oral (pouches mn) 866 - 866 571 - 571 Traditional Oral (stick eq bn) 2,227 (66) 2,161 Total Non-Combustibles Other Total Combustibles 10,967 (317) 10,650 247 (2) 245 Total 13,441 (385) 13,056 Inorganic Organic Reported Adj Items Adjusted adjustments adjusted For year ended 31 December 2023 £m £m £m £m £m Vapour (10ml units/pods mn) 996 (78) 918 New Categories 3,347 (87) 3,260 HP (sticks bn) 539 (8) 531 Modern Oral (pouches mn) 1,812 (1) 1,811 1,163 - 1,163 Traditional Oral (stick eq bn) 4,510 (87) 4,423 Total Non-Combustibles Other Total Combustibles 22,108 (389) 21,719 665 (3) 662 Total 27,283 (479) 26,804 2023 Analysis of New Categories volume, revenue and contribution Volume Revenue For six months to 30 June 2023 Unit Unit £m Inorganic Organic £m £m Reported Organic Reported adjustments adjusted NewVapourCategories(10ml units/pods mn) HP (sticks bn) Modern Oral (pouches mn) @NewCategoriescontribution1 319 319 12.1 10.0 2,348 2,312 1,656 (66) 1,590 866 - 866 550 (62) 488 240 (4) 236 (17) (29) Volume Revenue For year ended 31 December 2023 Unit Unit £m Inorganic Organic £m £m Reported Organic Reported adjustments adjusted NewVapourCategories(10ml units/pods mn) HP (sticks bn) Modern Oral (pouches mn) @NewCategoriescontribution1 654 654 23.7 21.0 5,360 5,324 3,347 (87) 3,260 1,812 (1) 1,811 996 (78) 918 539 (8) 531 (17) - 1 Profitability at category contribution level: Profit from operations before the impact of adjusting items and translational foreign exchange, having allocated costs that are directly attributable to New Categories. 7

ProfitFor six monthsfrom Operationsto 30 June 2023(PfO) 5,935 85 6,020 Inorganic Organic (160) 5,860 Reported Adj Items Adjusted adjustments Adjusted £m £m £m £m £m Operating Margin 44.2% 44.8% 44.9% @PfO delivered by New Categories contribution (12) (17) (29) 1 Rest of the Business 6,032 (143) 5,889 ProfitFor yearfromendedOperations31 December(PfO)2023 (15,751) 28,216 12,465 Inorganic Organic (193) 12,272 Reported Adj Items Adjusted adjustments adjusted £m £m £m £m £m Operating Margin -57.7% 45.7% 45.8% @PfO delivered by New Categories contribution 17 (17) - 1 Rest of the Business 12,448 (176) 12,272 1 Profitability at category contribution level: Profit from operations before the impact of adjusting items and translational foreign exchange, having allocated costs that are directly attributable to New Categories. Note on Non-GAAP Measures This announcement contains several forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures used by management to monitor the Group's performance. For the non-GAAP information contained in this announcement, no comparable GAAP or IFRS information is available on a forward-looking basis and our forward-looking revenue and other components of the Group's results, including the revenue generated from combustibles and adjusting items, cannot be estimated with reasonable certainty due to, among other things, the impact of foreign exchange, pricing, volume and adjusting items, which could be significant, being highly variable. As such, no reconciliations for this forward-lookingnon-GAAP information are available and we are unable; to: present revenue before presenting New Category revenue or organic constant currency revenue or present profit from operations before presenting adjusted profit from operations on an organic basis at constant rates. One non-GAAP measure which the Group uses and that is contained in this announcement is operating cash conversion, a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash generated from operating activities before the impact of adjusting items and dividends from associates and excluding trade loans to third-parties, pension short fall funding, taxes paid and after net capital expenditure, as a proportion of adjusted profit from operations. This announcement also contains New Category contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net debt, adjusted net finance costs, adjusted taxation, all of which are before the impact of adjusting items and which are reconciled from profit from operations, borrowings, net finance costs and taxation. The Group also uses adjusted share of post-tax results of associates and joint ventures and adjusted non- controlling interests. In addition, this announcement contains organic revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure that is before the impact of businesses sold or held for sale and is derived from revenue. This announcement also contains organic adjusted profit from operations, which is a non-GAAP measure that is before the impact of adjusting items and the impact of businesses sold or held for sale and is derived from profit from operations. Adjusting items, as identified in accordance with the Group's accounting policies, represent certain items of income and expense which the Group considers distinctive based on their size, nature or incidence. These include significant items in, profit from operations, net finance costs, taxation and the Group's share of the post‐tax results of associates and joint ventures which individually or, if of a similar type, in aggregate, are relevant to an understanding of the Group's underlying financial performance. Although the Group does not believe that these measures are a substitute for IFRS measures, the Group does believe such results excluding the impact of adjusting items provide additional useful information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the business on a comparable basis. The Group's Management Board reviews a number of our IFRS and non‐GAAP measures for the Group and its geographic segments at constant rates of exchange. This allows comparison of the Group's results, had they been translated at the previous year's average rates of exchange. The Group does not adjust for the normal transactional gains and losses in operations that are generated by exchange movements. Although the Group does not believe that these measures are a substitute for IFRS measures, the Group 8

