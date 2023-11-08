UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

November 8, 2023



Commission File Number: 001-38159





BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)





Globe House

4 Temple Place

London WC2R 2PG

United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒Form 40-F ☐

This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of November 8, 2023.











EXHIBIT INDEX









SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

By: /s/ Nancy Jiang

Name:

Nancy Jiang Title:

Senior Assistant Company Secretary



Date: November 8, 2023









