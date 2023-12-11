6-K 1 form6-k.htm REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
December 11, 2023
Commission File Number: 001-38159
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Globe House
4 Temple Place
London WC2R 2PG
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒Form 40-F ☐
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Registrant") as of December 11, 2023.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
By:
/s/ Claire Dhokia
|
Name:
|
Claire Dhokia
|
Title:
|
Deputy Company Secretary
Date: December 11, 2023
Disclaimer
British American Tobacco plc published this content on 11 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2023 16:19:27 UTC.