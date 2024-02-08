(Alliance News) - British American Tobacco PLC on Thursday said it was committed to dividend growth as it reported a swing to a loss amid a decline in revenue.

BAT shares rose 5.3% to 2,442.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London, while in Johannesburg, shares traded 4.0% higher at ZAR579.53 each.

The London-based maker of cigarettes and vapes said revenue fell 1.3% to GBP27.28 billion in 2023 from GBP27.66 billion in 2022.

The company swung to a pretax loss of GBP17.06 billion from a profit of GBP9.32 billion a year prior.

Notably, depreciation, amortisation and impairment costs ballooned to GBP28.61 billion from GBP1.31 billion. BAT explained that the depreciation costs include a non-cash impairment charge of GBP27.3 billion, mainly relating to its acquired US combustible brands.

Despite the figures, BAT declared a total dividend of 235.52 pence per share for 2023, up 2.0% from 230.9p a year prior.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said: "We are investing to strengthen our US business, accelerate innovation momentum, and enhance capabilities that support our strategic delivery. We expect these investments, together with the US macro-economic pressures, will impact 2024. Thereafter, we will progressively build to deliver 3-5% organic revenue, and mid-single digit adjusted organic profit from operations growth by 2026 on a constant currency basis. We are committed to continuing to reward shareholders with strong cash returns throughout this period."

Further, BAT expects the global tobacco industry volume to fall by 3% in 2024, mainly due to the US and Indonesia.

BAT emphasised that it was committed to dividend growth in sterling terms.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.