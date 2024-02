LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco submitted a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) application for its Glo Hyper heated tobacco device in the United States in December, CEO Tadeu Marroco told journalists on Thursday.

An MRTP designation would allow BAT to make certain claims about the health risks related to its device. The move indicates BAT may be considering a Glo launch in the United States, where the product is not currently available.

