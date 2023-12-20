Official BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (“BAT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2023, BAT disclosed that it would take an impairment charge of approximately $31.5 billion after reassessing the value of certain cigarette brands. The Company stated that it had been affected by inflation-weary customers in the U.S. downgrading to cheaper brands. On this news, BAT’s stock price fell $2.68, or 8.5%, to close at $28.86 per share on December 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BAT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220454266/en/