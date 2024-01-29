Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased British American Tobacco p.l.c. (“BAT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTI) securities between February 9, 2023 and December 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). BAT investors have until March 25, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 6, 2023, BAT disclosed that it would take an impairment charge of approximately $31.5 billion after reassessing the value of certain cigarette brands. The Company stated that it had been affected by inflation-weary customers in the U.S. downgrading to cheaper brands.

On this news, BAT’s stock price fell $2.68, or 8.5%, to close at $28.86 per American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) on December 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) British American Tobacco materially understated the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands as a result of various longstanding headwinds and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

