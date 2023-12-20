Official BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. press release

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (“BAT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2023, BAT disclosed that it would take an impairment charge of approximately $31.5 billion after reassessing the value of certain cigarette brands. The Company stated that it had been affected by inflation-weary customers in the U.S. downgrading to cheaper brands. On this news, BAT’s stock price fell $2.68, or 8.5%, to close at $28.86 per share on December 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

