The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired British American Tobacco p.l.c. (“BAT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTI) securities between February 9, 2023 and December 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). BAT investors have until March 25, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 6, 2023, BAT disclosed that it would take an impairment charge of approximately $31.5 billion after reassessing the value of certain cigarette brands. The Company stated that it had been affected by inflation-weary customers in the U.S. downgrading to cheaper brands.

On this news, BAT’s stock price fell $2.68, or 8.5%, to close at $28.86 per American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) on December 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) British American Tobacco materially understated the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands as a result of various longstanding headwinds and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased BAT securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 25, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased BAT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

