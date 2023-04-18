Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:38:03 2023-04-18 am EDT
2840.25 GBX   -0.27%
03:31aBAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising
RE
03:30aAmazon, British American Tobacco Probed in Italy Over Heated Tobacco Device Ads
DJ
01:00aFitch Changes British American Tobacco Outlook to Positive on Expected Deleveraging
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon, British American Tobacco Probed in Italy Over Heated Tobacco Device Ads

04/18/2023 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Italy's competition watchdog opened a probe into Amazon.com Inc. and British American Tobacco PLC, saying the companies have been providing misleading information in adverts promoting a new heated tobacco device.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Tuesday that some adverts featuring British American Tobacco's glo hyper X2 device incorrectly suggest the product doesn't involve the release of nicotine, an addictive chemical found in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The watchdog argued that such promotional messages--which Amazon is also disseminating on its platform--could expose some consumers, especially minors, to the risk of unknowingly harming their health.

Amazon and British American Tobacco didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0329ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.22% 102.74 Delayed Quote.22.04%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) -0.19% 10.74 End-of-day quote.-4.28%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.21% 2842 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
03:31aBAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising
RE
03:30aAmazon, British American Tobacco Probed in Italy Over Heated Tobacco Device Ads
DJ
01:00aFitch Changes British American Tobacco Outlook to Positive on Expected Deleveraging
MT
04/14London's FTSE 100 on track for fourth weekly gain
RE
04/12South African Stocks Back in Red Amid IMF's Weaker Economic Outlook
MT
04/12BAT Unit Mulls Additional Investment in Kenyan Oral Nicotine Pouch Plant
MT
04/06Health Care Up on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04/06ADRs End Higher; British American Tobacco, Edap TMS Trade Actively
DJ
04/06Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Late Afternoon
MT
04/06Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady to Lower This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 531 M 35 273 M 35 273 M
Net income 2023 8 120 M 10 039 M 10 039 M
Net Debt 2023 36 552 M 45 190 M 45 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 8,55%
Capitalization 63 511 M 78 519 M 78 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 52 077
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 848,00 GBX
Average target price 3 829,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sharon Goodall Group Head-Regulatory Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-13.21%78 519
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.25%155 122
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-8.06%21 507
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.84%7 899
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.5.86%2 267
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-11.82%1 106
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer