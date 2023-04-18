Amazon, British American Tobacco Probed in Italy Over Heated Tobacco Device Ads

By Mauro Orru

Italy's competition watchdog opened a probe into Amazon.com Inc. and British American Tobacco PLC, saying the companies have been providing misleading information in adverts promoting a new heated tobacco device.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Tuesday that some adverts featuring British American Tobacco's glo hyper X2 device incorrectly suggest the product doesn't involve the release of nicotine, an addictive chemical found in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The watchdog argued that such promotional messages--which Amazon is also disseminating on its platform--could expose some consumers, especially minors, to the risk of unknowingly harming their health.

Amazon and British American Tobacco didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

