BAT Suspends All Business, Manufacturing in Ukraine; Russian Operations Continue

By Ian Walker



British American Tobacco PLC said Wednesday that it has suspended all business and manufacturing in Ukraine, but its business in Russia continues to operate.

The FTSE 100 cigarette maker--which houses the Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike brands--added that it has suspended all planned capital investment into Russia and will focus on its locally produced tobacco products.

The company has 1,000 people in Ukraine and 2,500 in Russia.

"We are complying, and will continue to comply with, all international sanctions related to this conflict in full," a spokesman said in a statement on the company's website.

