British American Tobacco PLC - London-based maker of cigarettes and vaping products - Non-Executive Director Karen Guerra buys a total of 7,950 shares across multiple transactions on Tuesday at varying prices. Total aggregate value is GBP200,162.

Current stock price in London: 2,535.50 pence

12-month change: down 26%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR605.36

12-month change: down 12%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.