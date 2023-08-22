British American Tobacco PLC - London-based maker of cigarettes and vaping products - Non-Executive Director Karen Guerra buys a total of 7,950 shares across multiple transactions on Tuesday at varying prices. Total aggregate value is GBP200,162.
Current stock price in London: 2,535.50 pence
12-month change: down 26%
Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR605.36
12-month change: down 12%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.