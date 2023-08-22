British American Tobacco Plc is one of the world's tobacco producers. The group also produces cigars, rolling and pipe tobacco. In 2021, the group sold 637 billion cigarettes (owned a portfolio of over 200 brands, of which Lucky Strike, Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Kool and Rothmans). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and North Africa (23.4%), the United States (45.5%), America and Sub-Saharan Africa (14.8%), Asia/Pacific and Middle East (16.3%).

Sector Tobacco