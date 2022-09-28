Advanced search
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
2022-09-28
3391.00 GBX   +0.49%
10:43aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Raised from Sell to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
09/26ADRs End Lower; BP, British American Tobacco Trade Actively
DJ
09/26FTSE 100 gains as weak pound lifts export-heavy consumer staples
RE
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Raised from Sell to Buy by Credit Suisse

09/28/2022
Credit Suisse upgrades his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price is still set at GBX 4300.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 27 866 M 29 958 M 29 958 M
Net income 2022 6 981 M 7 505 M 7 505 M
Net Debt 2022 37 182 M 39 974 M 39 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,96%
Capitalization 75 590 M 81 267 M 81 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 374,50 GBX
Average target price 4 103,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.45%81 267
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.40%134 895
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC17.35%19 383
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-72.63%8 418
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED1.85%731
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-46.35%362