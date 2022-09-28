Advanced search
BATS
GB0002875804
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
(BATS)
11:14 2022-09-28 am EDT
3391.00
GBX
+0.49%
10:43a
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Raised from Sell to Buy by Credit Suisse
MD
09/26
ADRs End Lower; BP, British American Tobacco Trade Actively
DJ
09/26
FTSE 100 gains as weak pound lifts export-heavy consumer staples
RE
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Raised from Sell to Buy by Credit Suisse
09/28/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Credit Suisse upgrades his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price is still set at GBX 4300.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
27 866 M
29 958 M
29 958 M
Net income 2022
6 981 M
7 505 M
7 505 M
Net Debt 2022
37 182 M
39 974 M
39 974 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,5x
Yield 2022
6,96%
Capitalization
75 590 M
81 267 M
81 267 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,05x
EV / Sales 2023
3,80x
Nbr of Employees
54 365
Free-Float
84,1%
More Financials
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
3 374,50 GBX
Average target price
4 103,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target
21,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco
Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin
Chairman
David O'Reilly
Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal
Director-Digital & Information
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
23.45%
81 267
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-8.40%
134 895
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
17.35%
19 383
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
-72.63%
8 418
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED
1.85%
731
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
-46.35%
362
More Results
