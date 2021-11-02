BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c. NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2) - Form 6-K

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2)





Notification is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) that Darrell Thomas, a Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco p.l.c., has been appointed as an independent director to the Board of Directors of Dorman Products Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, with effect from 30 October 2021.





O J Martin

Assistant Secretary





2 November 2021





