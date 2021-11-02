Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c. NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2) - Form 6-K

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2)

Notification is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) that Darrell Thomas, a Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco p.l.c., has been appointed as an independent director to the Board of Directors of Dorman Products Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, with effect from 30 October 2021.

O J Martin
Assistant Secretary

2 November 2021

Enquiries:

British American Tobacco Press Office
+44 (0) 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) | @BATplc

British American Tobacco Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale/Victoria Buxton/William Houston/John Harney
+44 (0) 20 7845 1180/2012/1138/1263

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
