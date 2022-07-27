Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02 2022-07-27 am EDT
3491.25 GBX   +0.58%
02:49aBritish American Tobacco 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Despite Revenue Boost From New Categories
DJ
02:32aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Announce Board Changes
PU
02:27aBritish American Tobacco's H1 Profit Drops On Impairment Charges Related To Russian Assets Transfer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Despite Revenue Boost From New Categories

07/27/2022 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


British American Tobacco PLC said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit fell on higher expenses, despite a robust increase of new categories revenue.

The tobacco company posted a pretax profit of 3.06 billion pounds ($3.68 billion) in the first half of 2022 compared with GBP4.38 billion in the prior-year period and falling short of an expectation of GBP5.15 billion from one analyst's forecast taken from FactSet.

Revenue rose to GBP12.87 billion from GBP12.18 billion, in line with market expectations. Revenue from the company's new categories segment--which includes vaping products and oral tobacco--rose 45% to GBP1.28 billion.

BAT said it is on track to meet 2022 guidance of revenue growth in the range of 2% to 4% at constant currency, and mid-single-digit growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share--which strips out exceptional and other one-off items .

The company said it expects to deliver GBP5 billion new categories revenue by 2025.

"We continued to invest in our transformation, with over GBP1 billion invested in new categories in the first half. In addition, we improved the contribution from new categories, with losses down for the second consecutive period, reducing by a further GBP281 million, at constant rates. Our new category business is already delivering a positive financial contribution in nine markets," BAT said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0248ET

All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
02:49aBritish American Tobacco 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Despite Revenue Boost From New Cat..
DJ
02:32aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Announce Board Changes
PU
02:27aBritish American Tobacco's H1 Profit Drops On Impairment Charges Related To Russian Ass..
MT
02:12aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Half-Year Report to 30 June 2022
PU
02:12aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT announces Board changes
PU
02:11aTobacco group BAT half-year profit shrinks
RE
02:05aEarnings Flash (BATS.L) BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO Posts H1 EPS GBX80.80
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (BATS.L) BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO Posts H1 Revenue GBP12.87B
MT
12:29aTHOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings to Lift European Stocks as Fed Awaited
DJ
07/25BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 357 M 32 892 M 32 892 M
Net income 2022 7 596 M 9 133 M 9 133 M
Net Debt 2022 36 684 M 44 105 M 44 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 78 028 M 93 813 M 93 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 471,00 GBX
Average target price 4 048,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC26.98%93 813
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.88%149 632
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC14.72%21 185
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.14%15 146
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-1.07%726
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-20.96%542