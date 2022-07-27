Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:19 2022-07-27 am EDT
3450.00 GBX   -0.61%
11:04aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Announce Board Changes - Form 6-K
PU
11:04aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08:44aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco : Announce Board Changes - Form 6-K

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British American Tobacco Announce Board Changes
Véronique Laury will join the Board of British American Tobacco p.l.c. as an independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Nominations and Audit Committees with effect from 19 September 2022.
Véronique worked at Kingfisher plc for over 15 years, where she held several leadership roles, including most recently, Group CEO between 2014 and 2019, and previously as CEO for Castorama France and Group Commercial Strategy Director. Véronique is a Non-Executive Director of WeWork, Tarkett, Eczacibasi Holding, Sodexo and Inter Ikea Holding Services. She also served as a Non-Executive Director of Hornback Baumarkt from 2009 to 2013.

Commenting on the appointment, Luc Jobin, Chairman, said: "I am pleased to welcome Véronique to our board. Véronique has extensive international consumer goods, strategic, transformation and digital experience, and I look forward to her contribution as we accelerate our strategy to build A Better Tomorrow".

BAT also announces that Sue Farr will succeed Dimitri Panayotopoulos as Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 August 2022.

Sue has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since February 2015. She is a member of the Nominations and Renumeration Committees.

Dimitri has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since February 2015. He continues as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Nominations Committee.

Enquiries:

British American Tobacco Press Office
+44 (0) 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) | @BATPress
British American Tobacco Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale / Victoria Buxton/ William Houston / John Harney
+44 (0) 20 7845 1180/2012/1138/1263

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
11:04aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Announce Board Changes - Form 6-K
PU
11:04aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08:44aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:28aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:23aLloyds Banking's Scope for Shareholder Returns Improves, Says Barclays
DJ
04:53aFTSE 100 Gains as Lloyds, Oil Majors Rise; Rio Tinto Disappoints
DJ
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : British American Tobacco p.l.c., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
03:39aRio Tinto Dividend Miss Sours Earnings Beat
DJ
03:14aFTSE 100 to Open Higher With Focus on Fed
DJ
02:49aBritish American Tobacco 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell Despite Revenue Boost From New Cat..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 378 M 32 916 M 32 916 M
Net income 2022 8 375 M 10 069 M 10 069 M
Net Debt 2022 36 684 M 44 105 M 44 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 78 028 M 93 813 M 93 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 471,00 GBX
Average target price 4 054,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC26.98%93 813
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.61%149 632
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC14.72%21 185
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.14%15 146
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-1.07%726
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-20.96%542