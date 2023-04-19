British American Tobacco : Articles of Association adopted 19 April 2023
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
of
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.
(adopted by Special Resolution passed on 19 April 2023)
PRELIMINARY
Definitions
1. (1) In these articles the following words bear the following meanings:
"Acts" means the Companies Acts (as defined in section 2 of the Companies Act 2006), in so far as they apply to the Company;
"articles" means the articles of association of the Company;
"clear days" means in relation to the period of a notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;
"electronic address" means any number or address used for the purposes of sending or receiving notices, documents or information by electronic means;
"electronic form" has the same meaning as in the Acts; "electronic means" has the same meaning as in the Acts; "executed" means any mode of execution;
"holder" means in relation to shares, the member whose name is entered in the register of members as the holder of the shares;
"Office" means the registered office of the Company;
"Official List" means the official list maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to Part 6 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000;
"Operator" has the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations; "relevant system" has the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations;
"seal" means the common seal (if any) of the Company and an official seal (if any) kept by the Company by virtue of section 50 of the Companies Act 2006, or either of them as the case may require;
"secretary" means the secretary of the Company or any other person appointed to perform the duties of the secretary of the Company, including a joint, assistant or deputy secretary;
"Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc; and
"Uncertificated Securities Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
In these articles, references to a share being in uncertificated form are references to that share being an uncertificated unit of a security and references to a share being in
certificated form are references to that share being a certificated unit of a security, provided that any reference to a share in uncertificated form applies only to a share of a class which is, for the time being, a participating security, and only for so long as it remains a participating security.
Save as aforesaid and unless the context otherwise requires, words or expressions contained in these articles have the same meaning as in the Companies Act 2006 or the Uncertificated Securities Regulations (as the case may be).
Except where otherwise expressly stated, a reference in these articles to any EU instrument, primary or delegated legislation or legislative provision includes a reference to any modification, re-enactment, incorporation or reproduction of it for the time being in force.
In these articles, unless the context otherwise requires:
words in the singular include the plural, and vice versa;
words importing any gender include all genders; and
a reference to a person includes a reference to a body corporate and to an unincorporated body of persons.
In these articles:
references to writing include references to typewriting, printing, lithography, photography and any other modes of representing or reproducing words in a legible and non-transitory form, whether sent or supplied in electronic form or made available on a website or otherwise;
the words and phrases "other", "otherwise", "including" and "in particular" shall not limit the generality of any preceding words or be construed as being limited to the same class as the preceding words where a wider construction is possible;
references to a power are to a power of any kind, whether administrative, discretionary or otherwise; and
references to a committee of the directors are to a committee established in accordance with these articles, whether or not comprised wholly of directors.
The headings are inserted for convenience only and do not affect the construction of these articles.
Exclusion of other regulations
2. Neither the regulations contained in Table A to the Companies Act 1985 nor the regulations contained in the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008 apply to the Company.
SHARE CAPITAL
Liability of members
The liability of the members is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares held by them.
Further issues and rights attaching to shares on issue
Without prejudice to any rights attached to any existing shares, any share may be issued with such rights or restrictions as the Company may by ordinary resolution determine or, if the Company has not so determined, as the directors may determine.
Redeemable shares
5. Any share may be issued which is or is to be liable to be redeemed at the option of the Company or the holder, and the directors may determine the terms, conditions and manner of redemption of any such share.
Application of rights and restrictions attaching to shares
6. In the event that rights and restrictions attaching to shares are determined by ordinary resolution or by the directors pursuant to article 4 or 5, those rights and restrictions shall apply, in particular in place of any rights or restrictions that would otherwise apply by virtue of the Companies Act 2006 in the absence of any provisions in these articles, as if those rights and restrictions were set out in these articles.
Payment of commissions
7. The Company may exercise the powers of paying commissions conferred by the Acts. Any such commission may be satisfied by the payment of cash or by the allotment of fully or partly paid shares, or partly in one way and partly in the other and may be in respect of a conditional or an absolute subscription.
Trusts not recognised
8. Except as required by law, no person shall be recognised by the Company as holding any share upon any trust. Except as otherwise provided by these articles or by law, the Company shall not be bound by or recognise (even if having notice of it) any equitable, contingent, future, partial or other claim or any interest in any share other than the holder's absolute ownership of it and all the rights attaching to it.
Uncertificated shares
9. Without prejudice to any powers which the Company or the directors may have to issue, allot, dispose of, convert, or otherwise deal with or make arrangements in relation to shares and other securities in any form:
the holding of shares in uncertificated form and the transfer of title to such shares by means of a relevant system shall be permitted; and
the Company may issue shares in uncertificated form and may convert shares from certificated form to uncertificated form and vice versa.
If and to the extent that any provision of these articles is inconsistent with such holding or transfer as is referred to in paragraph (a) of this article or with any provision of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations, it shall not apply to any share in uncertificated form.
Separate holdings of shares in certificated and uncertificated form
10. Notwithstanding anything else contained in these articles, where any class of shares is, for the time being, a participating security, unless the directors otherwise determine, shares of any such class held by the same holder or joint holder in certificated form and uncertificated form shall be treated as separate holdings.
VARIATION OF RIGHTS
Variation of rights
11. If at any time the capital of the Company is divided into different classes of shares, the rights attached to any class may be varied, either while the Company is a going concern or during or in contemplation of a winding up:
in such manner (if any) as may be provided by those rights; or
in the absence of any such provision, with the consent in writing of the holders of three- quarters in nominal value of the issued shares of that class (excluding any shares of that class held as treasury shares), or with the sanction of a special resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the shares of that class,
but not otherwise. To every such separate meeting the provisions of these articles relating to general meetings shall apply, except that the necessary quorum shall be (i) at any such meeting other than an adjourned meeting, two persons together holding or representing by proxy at least one-third in nominal value of the issued shares of the class in question (excluding any shares of that class held as treasury shares); and (ii) at an adjourned meeting, one person holding shares of the class in question (other than treasury shares) or their proxy.
Rights deemed not varied
12. Unless otherwise expressly provided by the rights attached to any class of shares, those rights shall be deemed not to be varied by the purchase by the Company of any of its own shares or the holding of such shares as treasury shares.
SHARE CERTIFICATES
Rights to share certificates
13. (1) On becoming the holder of any share other than a share in uncertificated form, every person (other than a financial institution in respect of whom the Company is not required by law to complete and have ready a certificate, referred to in this article as a "financial institution") shall be entitled, without payment, to have issued to them within two months after allotment or lodgement of a transfer (unless the terms of issue of the shares provide otherwise) one certificate for all the shares of each class registered in their name or, upon payment for every certificate after the first of such reasonable sum as the directors may determine, several certificates each for one or more of their shares.
Every certificate shall be issued under the seal or under such other form of authentication as the directors may determine (which may include manual or facsimile signatures by one or more directors), and shall specify the number, class and distinguishing numbers (if any) of the shares to which it relates and the amount or respective amounts paid up on them.
Where a member (other than a financial institution) has transferred part only of the shares comprised in a certificate, the member is entitled, without payment, to have issued to them a certificate in respect of the balance of shares held by them or, upon payment for every certificate after the first of such reasonable sum as the directors may determine, several certificates each for one or more of their shares.
When a member's (other than a financial institution's) holding of shares of a particular class increases, the Company may issue that member with a single, consolidated certificate in respect of all the shares of a particular class which that member holds or a separate certificate in respect of only those shares by which that member's holding has increased.
A member (other than a financial institution) may request the Company, in writing, to replace the member's separate certificates with a consolidated certificate or the member's consolidated certificate with two or more separate certificates representing such proportion of the shares as the member may specify, provided that any certificate(s) which it is (or they are) to replace has first been returned to the Company for cancellation. When the Company complies with such a request it may charge such reasonable sum as the directors may determine for doing so.
The Company shall not be bound to issue more than one certificate for shares held jointly by several persons and delivery of a certificate to whichever of the joint holders' names appears first on the register of members in respect of the joint holding shall be a sufficient delivery to all of them.
If a certificate issued in respect of a member's shares is damaged or defaced or said to be lost, stolen or destroyed, then that member is entitled to be issued with a replacement certificate in respect of the same shares. A member exercising the right to be issued with such a replacement certificate:
must return the certificate which is to be replaced to the Company if it is damaged or defaced; and
must comply with such conditions as to evidence, indemnity and the payment of a reasonable fee as the directors may determine.
Any share certificate sent by the Company (or its agent) is sent at the risk of the member or the other person entitled to the certificate and the Company (and its agent) will not be responsible for any share certificate lost or destroyed in the course of delivery.
LIEN
Company's lien on shares not fully paid
14. The Company has a lien over every share which is partly paid for all amounts (whether presently payable or not) payable at a fixed time or called in respect of that share. The directors may declare any share to be wholly or in part exempt from the provisions of this article. The Company's lien over a share takes priority over any third party's interest in that share, and extends to any dividend or other money payable by the Company in respect of that share (and, if the lien is enforced and the share is sold by the Company, the proceeds of sale of that share).
Enforcing lien by sale
15. The Company may sell, in such manner as the directors determine, any share on which the Company has a lien if an amount in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable and is not paid within 14 clear days after notice has been given to the holder of the share, or the person entitled to it in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of the holder or otherwise by operation of law, demanding payment and stating that if the notice is not complied with the shares may be sold.
Giving effect to a sale
16. To give effect to the sale:
in the case of a share in certificated form, the directors may authorise any person to execute an instrument of transfer of the share to the purchaser or a person nominated by the purchaser and take such other steps (including the giving of directions to or on behalf of the holder, who shall be bound by them) as they think fit to effect such transfer; and
in the case of a share in uncertificated form, the directors may:
to enable the Company to deal with the share in accordance with the provisions of this article, require the Operator of a relevant system to convert the share into certificated form; and
after such conversion, authorise any person to execute an instrument of transfer to the purchaser or a person nominated by the purchaser and take such other steps (including the giving of directions to or on behalf of the holder, who shall be bound by them) as they think fit to effect the transfer.
And the transferee shall not be bound to see the application of the proceeds of sale, nor shall the title to the shares affected by any irregularity in or invalidity of the proceedings relating to the sale.
Application of proceeds of sale
