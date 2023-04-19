British American Tobacco : Articles of Association adopted 19 April 2023

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C.

(adopted by Special Resolution passed on 19 April 2023)

PRELIMINARY

Definitions

1. (1) In these articles the following words bear the following meanings:

"Acts" means the Companies Acts (as defined in section 2 of the Companies Act 2006), in so far as they apply to the Company;

"articles" means the articles of association of the Company;

"clear days" means in relation to the period of a notice, that period excluding the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;

"electronic address" means any number or address used for the purposes of sending or receiving notices, documents or information by electronic means;

"electronic form" has the same meaning as in the Acts; "electronic means" has the same meaning as in the Acts; "executed" means any mode of execution;

"holder" means in relation to shares, the member whose name is entered in the register of members as the holder of the shares;

"Office" means the registered office of the Company;

"Official List" means the official list maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to Part 6 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000;

"Operator" has the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations; "relevant system" has the same meaning as in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations;

"seal" means the common seal (if any) of the Company and an official seal (if any) kept by the Company by virtue of section 50 of the Companies Act 2006, or either of them as the case may require;

"secretary" means the secretary of the Company or any other person appointed to perform the duties of the secretary of the Company, including a joint, assistant or deputy secretary;

"Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc; and

"Uncertificated Securities Regulations" means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.