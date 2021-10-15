British American Tobacco : BAT commits to net zero emissions by 2050

BAT has signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero global campaign

BAT is committing to science-based targets* aiming for net zero value chain emissions by 2050

This commitment is the latest step in BAT's transformation journey to build A Better Tomorrow™ for all stakeholders and put sustainability front and centre

Today, on Climate Action Day, BAT announces it has signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero** campaign, committing to net zero emissions by 2050.

Limiting the rise in average global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels requires major and widespread action - and companies have an important role to play. BAT is therefore realigning its existing sustainability targets with this trajectory and committing to net-zero value chain emissions by no later than 2050.

Race to Zero is the largest ever alliance committed to halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The campaign represents over 4,000 businesses estimated to cover nearly 25% global of CO2 emissions and more than 50% of GDP. BAT's commitment comes ahead of important global milestones in the fight to address climate change, including the G20 Summit in October and the COP26 conference in Glasgow on climate change in November.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, BAT, said "Our purpose of building A Better Tomorrow ensures that sustainability is front and centre in all we do. We are proud, therefore, to support the Race to Zero campaign. This is in addition to our New Categories journey - with Vuse, glo and Velo - and our ambition to have 30mn non-combustible product users and £5bn of New Category revenue by 2025."

This latest step builds on BAT's continuing sustainability journey:

In 2020 alone, BAT achieved a 30.9% reduction in emissions from its operations, contributing to a 37.4% reduction against a 2017 baseline.

In May 2021 BAT announced that Vuse has become the first global carbon neutral vape brand***

BAT was named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times, a European ranking that recognises the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies that have achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019.

To read more about sustainability at BAT, click here.

Notes * Science Based Targets must represent reductions needed to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. BAT had previously committed to Science Based Targets, aligned to a 2°C pathway and has existing targets to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2030 and value chain by 2050. These will be realigned to the 1.5°C pathway and accommodate net-zero criteria and definitions.

** Via the Science Based Targets Business Ambition for 1.5C Campaign

*** Based on ePod, ePen, eTank mini, Alto devices and consumables internal sales forecast (calculated March 2021) for 12 months starting from April 2021

**** Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

