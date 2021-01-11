British American Tobacco : BAT launches first CBD vaping product

This new range is available in three e-liquid flavours: mint, mango, and berry; and two strengths - 50mg and 100mg. It has been developed using the company's global vaping expertise, world-class science, product stewardship, and robust supply chain sourcing.

Initially available in Manchester, UK, it will offer adult smokers and vapers sensorial enjoyment, as VUSE CBD Zone caters to a variety of moods and moments in their busy lifestyles.

Delivering on our ambition to go 'beyond nicotine'

At our 2020 Capital Markets Day, we outlined our ambition to expand our portfolio of products into new areas 'beyond nicotine' as we continue to drive a step change in our business. BAT is the first truly global vaping company to launch a CBD vaping product, and this new entry into the exciting and growing CBD category shows continued progress in our ongoing A Better Tomorrow™ transformation journey.

Our new product, VUSE CBD Zone, is initially being launched Manchester, UK, in convenience stores and online at govype.com/VuseCBD (purchase is geofenced for Manchester residents). Further rollout plans are anticipated for later in the year.

Fredrik Svensson, General Manager at BAT UK & Ireland, said: 'At BAT, we are committed to building A Better Tomorrow. With the rollout of VUSE CBD Zone in Manchester, our unique multicategory portfolio now, for the first time, offers products that go beyond nicotine. As the UK market leader in vaping, we are proud to be launching our new high quality VUSE CBD Zone range, which has been developed using BAT's unrivalled global vaping leadership.

'CBD vaping is a new category for us, and we will be using this pilot launch to gain key learnings about consumer and retailer experiences, combined with our extensive expertise and knowledge of vaping, to help inform plans for a potential nationwide roll-out of VUSE CBD Zone later in the year.'