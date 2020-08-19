Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco : BAT resumes sales in South Africa

08/19/2020 | 02:02am EDT
  • Government announces end to five-month ban on legal tobacco sales
  • BAT resumed selling in South Africa to trade partners on 17th August

The South African government has ended its near five-month ban on the sale of tobacco products. The decision was announced by the South African President on Saturday, as part of the government's decision to move from Lockdown Level 3 to Level 2.

Luciano Comin, BAT's Regional Director Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa said:

'We are pleased with the South African government's decision to move from Lockdown Level 3 to Level 2 and thereby end the ban on tobacco sales. We have resumed our business in South Africa while continuing to await the outcome of our recent legal case.'

BAT's South African subsidiary, the largest tobacco manufacturer in South Africa, started shipping tobacco products to trade partners on Monday 17th August with products becoming available for smokers to buy in-store from Tuesday 18th August.

Enquiries

FTI Consulting
BAT_SC@FTIconsulting.com
07703329964 / 07793041987

Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale: +44 (0)20 7845 1180
Victoria Buxton: +44 (0)20 7845 2012
William Houston: +44 (0)20 7845 1138
John Harney: +44 (0)20 7845 1263

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:01:02 UTC
