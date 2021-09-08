Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco : BAT's Vuse becomes the number one global vaping brand

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
BAT today announced that Vuse is now the number one global vaping brand by value share1.

Achieving global leadership in vaping marks an important milestone in the transformation of BAT and demonstrates continued strong momentum across its global New Category business. Vapour is the largest new category by revenue and number of consumers in the nicotine sector.

Vuse is the category value share leader in four of the top five vapour markets (Canada, France, Germany and the UK), and BAT's strong US momentum in vapour means Vuse is now leader by value share in 22 states, up from 20 in July2.

In May this year BAT also announced that Vuse became the world's first global carbon neutral vape brand3, demonstrating BAT's deep and longstanding commitment to being a responsible business and reducing its impact on the environment.

Jack Bowles, Chief Executive at BAT, said:

'We are delighted that Vuse has become the number one global vaping brand. It is proof that we are building brands of the future, underpinned by strong innovation, as part of our vision for A Better Tomorrow.

'In the first half we delivered 50%4 New Category revenue growth and added 2.6 million consumers of our non-combustible products, our highest ever increase, to reach 16.1 million consumers. This momentum is powered by our strong global brands: Vuse, glo and Velo. Each New Category brand grew its category share by more than 280bps across key markets and recorded volume growth of 70% or more.

'Together with award-winning campaigns and digital engagement we are committed to building the most trusted vaping brand worldwide with a clear purpose.'

At its Half Year results, BAT reported that its vapour business performed strongly, with revenue up 59%, volume grew by 70%, and consumer numbers up by 0.9 million to reach 7.5 million. Since December 2020, Vuse's value share is up 340bps reaching 34% in July 2021.

  1. Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from Recommended Retail Price (RRP) in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in the USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany. These five markets cover an estimated 77% of global vapour closed system net turnover (NTO), calculated in June - July 2021.
  2. Reported at BAT's Half Year results in July.
  3. Based on ePod, ePen, eTank mini, Alto devices and consumables internal sales forecast (calculated March 2021) for 12 months starting from April 2021. Vuse's carbon neutrality has been independently validated by Vertis based on product Life Cycle Assessment data provided by an independent third party.
  4. At constant rates vs H120
Enquiries

Press Office
Anna Vickerstaff
+44 (0) 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) | @BATplc

**Moving and still images are available from BAT's Media Centre**

Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale: +44 (0)20 7845 1180
Victoria Buxton: +44 (0)20 7845 2012
William Houston: +44 (0)20 7845 1138
John Harney: +44 (0)20 7845 1263

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
