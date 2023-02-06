Advanced search
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-02-06 am EST
3112.00 GBX   -0.43%
British American Tobacco : Current Report - Form 6-K

02/06/2023 | 01:10pm EST
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of February 6, 2023.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 3
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 4
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 5
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.


Attachments

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 18:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 918 M 33 766 M 33 766 M
Net income 2022 6 631 M 8 019 M 8 019 M
Net Debt 2022 38 261 M 46 275 M 46 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 69 687 M 83 761 M 84 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 125,50 GBX
Average target price 3 958,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-4.75%84 283
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.36%159 035
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-1.30%22 770
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.26%8 708
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-8.99%1 150
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.9.99%418