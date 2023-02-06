British American Tobacco : Current Report - Form 6-K

This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of February 6, 2023.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
|
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 3
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 4
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
Exhibit 5
Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated February 6, 2023.
