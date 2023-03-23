Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:20 2023-03-23 pm EDT
2823.50 GBX   -3.68%
04:16pBritish American Tobacco : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
01:39pPound weighs on London's FTSE 100 after BoE hike
RE
01:20pFTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
04:16pBritish American Tobacco : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
PU
01:39pPound weighs on London's FTSE 100 after BoE hike
RE
01:20pFTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
03/23BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Ex-dividend day for quarterl..
FA
03/17British American Tobacco's Vuse Solo Menthol E-Cigarette Denied FDA Marketing Approval
MT
03/17FDA Orders British American Tobacco Unit to Stop Marketing Menthol Vape Cartridges
DJ
03/16British American Tobacco Shareholder Pushes to Move UK Listing to US
MT
03/16British American Tobacco urged to move London listing to New York- FT
RE
03/16Correction to British American Tobacco Article
DJ
03/16British American Tobacco Asked By Shareholder to Move Switch London Listing to US, FT R..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 28 565 M 35 209 M 35 209 M
Net income 2023 8 186 M 10 090 M 10 090 M
Net Debt 2023 36 552 M 45 054 M 45 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,15x
Yield 2023 8,15%
Capitalization 63 131 M 77 815 M 77 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 52 077
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 989,00 GBX
Average target price 3 829,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sharon Goodall Group Head-Regulatory Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-8.91%81 742
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.73%143 195
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-7.32%21 491
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.86%8 087
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-6.85%1 182
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-4.62%362
