British American Tobacco : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K
Form 20-F ☒Form 40-F ☐
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of March 23, 2023.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Disclaimer British American Tobacco plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 20:15:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Sales 2023
28 565 M
35 209 M
35 209 M
Net income 2023
8 186 M
10 090 M
10 090 M
Net Debt 2023
36 552 M
45 054 M
45 054 M
P/E ratio 2023
8,15x
Yield 2023
8,15%
Capitalization
63 131 M
77 815 M
77 815 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,49x
EV / Sales 2024
3,28x
Nbr of Employees
52 077
Free-Float
83,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
2 989,00 GBX
Average target price
3 829,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target
28,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.