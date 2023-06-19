British American Tobacco Names Johan Vandermeulen as COO

By Elena Vardon



British American Tobacco on Monday said it has appointed Johan Vandermeulen as its chief operating officer as it restructures its management board.

The FTSE 100 tobacco group said Vandermeulen would take up the role on July 1 and will focus on driving business performance, operations and short-term and sustainable delivery.

The company also named Kingsley Wheaton as its chief strategy and growth officer, effective on Sept. 1. The new role will focus on strategic development and delivering sharper consumer focus, it said.

BAT said that the existing roles of chief transformation officer--Vandermeulen's former title--and chief growth officer--Wheaton's former role--will be removed from the board as their accountabilities transfer within the new structure.

"This refreshed Management Board structure is critical to my commitment to build a progressive and agile organisation with a collaborative and inclusive culture, enabling simultaneous performance and transformation," Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said.

