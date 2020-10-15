Log in
British American Tobacco : Names Luc Jobin as Next Chairman

10/15/2020 | 02:29am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

British American Tobacco PLC said Thursday that Luc Jobin will succeed Richard Burrows as its chairman from the conclusion of its annual general meeting in April next year.

The FTSE 100 tobacco company said Mr. Jobin, who joined the BAT board in 2017 and was formerly chief executive of Canadian National Railway Company, will be appointed as chairman designate effective March 1, 2021, in order to ensure an effective transition in leadership of the board.

Mr. Burrows will step down as chairman and retire from the board on April 28, 2021, at which time Mr. Jobin will become chairman, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 0228ET


Financials
Sales 2020 25 637 M 33 347 M 33 347 M
Net income 2020 7 065 M 9 189 M 9 189 M
Net Debt 2020 40 819 M 53 096 M 53 096 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 60 945 M 79 084 M 79 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 56 689
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Alan Davy Operations Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
David O'Reilly Director-Research & Science
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-17.50%79 084
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.26%122 886
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-20.76%73 500
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-18.05%33 653
ITC LIMITED-29.41%28 123
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-28.76%16 238
