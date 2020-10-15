British American Tobacco : Names Luc Jobin as Next Chairman

By Adria Calatayud

British American Tobacco PLC said Thursday that Luc Jobin will succeed Richard Burrows as its chairman from the conclusion of its annual general meeting in April next year.

The FTSE 100 tobacco company said Mr. Jobin, who joined the BAT board in 2017 and was formerly chief executive of Canadian National Railway Company, will be appointed as chairman designate effective March 1, 2021, in order to ensure an effective transition in leadership of the board.

Mr. Burrows will step down as chairman and retire from the board on April 28, 2021, at which time Mr. Jobin will become chairman, the company said.

