British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Marina Bellini

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Digital and Information

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Ordinary shares of 25p each

Identification code

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares under the

British American Tobacco 3 year Sharesave Scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£27.27

660

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

660

- Price

£27.27

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Luciano Comin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Director, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Ordinary shares of 25p each

Identification code

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares under the

British American Tobacco 3 year Sharesave Scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£27.27

660

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

660

- Price

£27.27

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

16 March 2022

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
