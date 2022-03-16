British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS
Share code: BTI
ISIN number: GB0002875804
("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Marina Bellini
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Digital and Information
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
Ordinary shares of 25p each
Identification code
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options over ordinary shares under the
British American Tobacco 3 year Sharesave Scheme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£27.27
660
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
660
- Price
£27.27
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Luciano Comin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Regional Director, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
Ordinary shares of 25p each
Identification code
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options over ordinary shares under the
British American Tobacco 3 year Sharesave Scheme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£27.27
660
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
660
- Price
£27.27
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
16 March 2022
Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities
British American Tobacco plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
