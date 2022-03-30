British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS
Share code: BTI
ISIN number: GB0002875804
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Conditional Share Awards
On 25 March 2022, the Company granted awards of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25pordinary shares (the "Shares")to the Executive Directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities(the "Participants")listed below under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan at an award price of 3,218 pence per Share. The awards will vest three years from the grant date, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions specified on the award date.The Executive Directors' awards are subject to an additionaltwo-year vesting period. The maximum number of shares comprised in the awards granted to the Participants which could vest if the performance conditions are met in full is shown under the name of each Participant set out below:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jack Bowles
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.18
205,967
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
205,967 £32.18
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-25
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tadeu Marroco
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Finance and Transformation Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.18
99,863
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99,863 £32.18
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-25
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jerome Abelman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.18
34,293
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
34,293 £32.18
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-25
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Marina Bellini
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Digital and Information
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.18
35,278
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
35,278 £32.18
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-25
