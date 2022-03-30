British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Conditional Share Awards

On 25 March 2022, the Company granted awards of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25p ordinary shares (the "Shares") to the Executive Directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Participants") listed below under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan at an award price of 3,218 pence per Share. The awards will vest three years from the grant date, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions specified on the award date. The Executive Directors' awards are subject to an additional two-year vesting period. The maximum number of shares comprised in the awards granted to the Participants which could vest if the performance conditions are met in full is shown under the name of each Participant set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jack Bowles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £32.18 205,967 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 205,967 £32.18 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-25 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tadeu Marroco 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance and Transformation Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £32.18 99,863 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 99,863 £32.18 e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-25 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated