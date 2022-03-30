Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

03/30/2022 | 01:35am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Conditional Share Awards

On 25 March 2022, the Company granted awards of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25p ordinary shares (the "Shares") to the Executive Directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities (the "Participants") listed below under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan at an award price of 3,218 pence per Share. The awards will vest three years from the grant date, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions specified on the award date. The Executive Directors' awards are subject to an additional two-year vesting period. The maximum number of shares comprised in the awards granted to the Participants which could vest if the performance conditions are met in full is shown under the name of each Participant set out below:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jack Bowles

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.18

205,967

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

205,967 £32.18

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tadeu Marroco

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance and Transformation Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.18

99,863

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

99,863 £32.18

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jerome Abelman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.18

34,293

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

34,293 £32.18

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-25

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Marina Bellini

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Digital and Information

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.18

35,278

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

35,278 £32.18

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-25

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 351 M 34 624 M 34 624 M
Net income 2022 7 332 M 9 634 M 9 634 M
Net Debt 2022 36 842 M 48 408 M 48 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 73 310 M 96 326 M 96 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 219,00 GBX
Average target price 3 821,23 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC17.76%96 326
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.44%142 716
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC0.96%20 362
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.18%15 506
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.24%706
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-14.00%609