British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 28 March 2022 the independent Trustee of the British American Tobacco Group Employee Trust released the following number of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25p ordinary shares (the "Shares") granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2019 Award"). Subsequent sales of shares are also set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Johan Vandermeulen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Regional Director, Europe b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 19,640 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 19,640 £nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £32.144935 9,250 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 9,250 £32.144935 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kingsley Wheaton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name British American Tobacco p.l.c. b) LEI 213800FKA5MF17RJKT63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 21,510 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 21,510 £nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25p each GB0002875804 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £32.200108 10,131 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 10,131 £32.200108 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

5 April 2022

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities