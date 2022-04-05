British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS
Share code: BTI
ISIN number: GB0002875804
("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
On 28 March 2022 the independent Trustee of the British American Tobacco Group Employee Trust released the following number of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25p ordinary shares (the "Shares") granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2019 Award"). Subsequent sales of shares are also set out below.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Johan Vandermeulen
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Regional Director, Europe
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Transaction 1
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
19,640
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
19,640 £nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
Transaction 2
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.144935
9,250
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
9,250 £32.144935
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kingsley Wheaton
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800FKA5MF17RJKT63
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Transaction 1
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award)
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£nil
21,510
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
21,510 £nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
Transaction 2
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002875804
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£32.200108
10,131
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
10,131 £32.200108
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
5 April 2022
Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities
Disclaimer
British American Tobacco plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:37:04 UTC.