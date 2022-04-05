Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

British American Tobacco : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

04/05/2022 | 09:38am EDT

04/05/2022 | 09:38am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 28 March 2022 the independent Trustee of the British American Tobacco Group Employee Trust released the following number of British American Tobacco p.l.c. 25p ordinary shares (the "Shares") granted to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2019 Award"). Subsequent sales of shares are also set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Vandermeulen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Director, Europe

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

19,640

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,640 £nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.144935

9,250

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

9,250 £32.144935

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kingsley Wheaton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800FKA5MF17RJKT63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options under the British American Tobacco Long-Term Incentive Plan (2019 Award)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£nil

21,510

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

21,510 £nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002875804

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to meet tax liability arising on exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£32.200108

10,131

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,131 £32.200108

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

5 April 2022

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
