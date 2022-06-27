British American Tobacco : Notification in Accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS
Share code: BTI
ISIN number: GB0002875804
("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") has been notified that Savio Kwan, a Non- Executive Director of the Company, has a newly-disclosable directorship, as an independent director of GOGOX (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), following their recent IPO.
This disclosure is made pursuant to rule 9.6.14 (2) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.
27 June 2022
Enquiries:
British American Tobacco Press Office
+44 (0) 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) | @BATplc
British American Tobacco Investor Relations
Mike Nightingale/Victoria Buxton/William Houston/John Harney +44 (0) 20 7845 1180/2012/1138/1263
Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities
Disclaimer
British American Tobacco plc published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:04 UTC.