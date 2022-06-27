Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
06/27/2022
3565.50 GBX   +0.99%
British American Tobacco : Notification in Accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2)

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") has been notified that Savio Kwan, a Non- Executive Director of the Company, has a newly-disclosable directorship, as an independent director of GOGOX (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), following their recent IPO.

This disclosure is made pursuant to rule 9.6.14 (2) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

  • Dhokia Deputy Secretary

27 June 2022

Enquiries:

British American Tobacco Press Office

+44 (0) 20 7845 2888 (24 hours) | @BATplc

British American Tobacco Investor Relations

Mike Nightingale/Victoria Buxton/William Houston/John Harney +44 (0) 20 7845 1180/2012/1138/1263

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
