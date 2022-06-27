British American Tobacco : Notification in Accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") has been notified that Savio Kwan, a Non- Executive Director of the Company, has a newly-disclosable directorship, as an independent director of GOGOX (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), following their recent IPO.

This disclosure is made pursuant to rule 9.6.14 (2) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Dhokia Deputy Secretary

27 June 2022

