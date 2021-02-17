British American Tobacco : Posts Mixed 2020 Results, Downbeat Outlook -- Earnings Review

By Adria Calatayud

British American Tobacco PLC reported results for 2020 on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: The FTSE 100 cigarette maker--which houses the Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike brands--said it generated revenue of 25.78 billion pounds ($35.84 billion) last year, down 0.4% on year but slightly ahead of a FactSet-provided consensus of GBP25.71 billion based on estimates by 16 analysts.

PRETAX PROFIT: BAT said it made a full-year pretax profit of GBP8.67 billion, up 9.6% on year but falling short of analysts' expectations of GBP9.85 billion, according to a consensus based on estimates by seven analysts polled by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-ORGANIC GROWTH: The company said adjusted revenue grew 3.3% at constant rates of exchange last year, despite an estimated coronavirus-related headwind on revenue of around 2.5%. This was better than guidance provided in December for organic revenue growth at constant currency at the high end of its previous range of 1% to 3%.

-OUTLOOK: BAT said it expects constant-currency revenue growth of between 3% and 5% in 2021, and mid-single figure growth in adjusted earnings per share, reflecting continued Covid-19 impacts. The company also said it anticipates a foreign-exchange hit of around 7% on its adjusted EPS growth for the full year. Analysts at Citi said BAT's outlook for 2021 is likely to disappoint, and that it could trigger downgrades to consensus forecasts.

