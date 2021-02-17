Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
02/17 06:16:15 am
2637.5 GBX   -4.04%
06:14aBAT : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
06:00aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Posts Mixed 2020 Results, Downbeat Outlook -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:58aBAT : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
British American Tobacco : Posts Mixed 2020 Results, Downbeat Outlook -- Earnings Review

02/17/2021 | 06:00am EST
By Adria Calatayud

British American Tobacco PLC reported results for 2020 on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: The FTSE 100 cigarette maker--which houses the Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike brands--said it generated revenue of 25.78 billion pounds ($35.84 billion) last year, down 0.4% on year but slightly ahead of a FactSet-provided consensus of GBP25.71 billion based on estimates by 16 analysts.

PRETAX PROFIT: BAT said it made a full-year pretax profit of GBP8.67 billion, up 9.6% on year but falling short of analysts' expectations of GBP9.85 billion, according to a consensus based on estimates by seven analysts polled by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-ORGANIC GROWTH: The company said adjusted revenue grew 3.3% at constant rates of exchange last year, despite an estimated coronavirus-related headwind on revenue of around 2.5%. This was better than guidance provided in December for organic revenue growth at constant currency at the high end of its previous range of 1% to 3%.

-OUTLOOK: BAT said it expects constant-currency revenue growth of between 3% and 5% in 2021, and mid-single figure growth in adjusted earnings per share, reflecting continued Covid-19 impacts. The company also said it anticipates a foreign-exchange hit of around 7% on its adjusted EPS growth for the full year. Analysts at Citi said BAT's outlook for 2021 is likely to disappoint, and that it could trigger downgrades to consensus forecasts.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-21 0559ET

Financials
Sales 2020 25 695 M 35 634 M 35 634 M
Net income 2020 7 065 M 9 798 M 9 798 M
Net Debt 2020 40 437 M 56 078 M 56 078 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
Yield 2020 7,85%
Capitalization 62 832 M 87 424 M 87 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,02x
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 56 689
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 622,58 GBX
Last Close Price 2 748,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Research & Science
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC1.50%87 424
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.3.88%133 941
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.5.88%80 674
ITC LIMITED4.43%36 866
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-7.11%32 741
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-1.47%19 740
