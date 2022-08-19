Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
2022-08-19
3459.75 GBX   +0.65%
11:24aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Report Of Foreign Isser - Form 6-K
PU
08/18BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/18BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Isser - Form 6-K

08/19/2022 | 11:24am EDT
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of August 19, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated August 19, 2022.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated August 19, 2022.
Exhibit 3
 Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated August 19, 2022.
Exhibit 4
 Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated August 19, 2022.
Exhibit 5
 Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated August 19, 2022.


Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
