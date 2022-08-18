British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of August 18, 2022.
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
Exhibit
|
|
Description
|
|
|
Exhibit 1
|
|
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated August 18, 2022.
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 2
|
|
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated August 18, 2022.
Disclaimer
British American Tobacco plc published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:04 UTC.