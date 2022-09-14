Advanced search
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-14 am EDT
3405.50 GBX   -2.56%
02:20pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
04:36aUK equities fall despite cooling August inflation
RE
09/08BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Fireside chat transcript (2.0 mb)
PU
British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

09/14/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of September 14, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated September 14, 2022.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated September 14, 2022.

Exhibit 3
 Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated September 14, 2022.


Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 18:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 831 M 32 070 M 32 070 M
Net income 2022 6 962 M 8 022 M 8 022 M
Net Debt 2022 37 164 M 42 824 M 42 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 78 352 M 90 624 M 90 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 495,00 GBX
Average target price 4 100,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC27.86%90 286
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.03%145 746
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC20.45%21 323
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-68.35%10 121
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED4.24%768
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-39.36%409