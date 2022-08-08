Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/04BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/04European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

08/08/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of August 8, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated August 8, 2022.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "Publication of Supplementary Prospectus" dated August 8, 2022.


Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 813 M 33 500 M 33 500 M
Net income 2022 7 195 M 8 666 M 8 666 M
Net Debt 2022 37 276 M 44 899 M 44 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 7,17%
Capitalization 73 456 M 88 476 M 88 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.15%88 131
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.74%151 296
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC13.73%21 046
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.72%13 754
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED6.32%773
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-34.86%439